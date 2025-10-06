Illinois Lottery Player Won $14.6 Million, Admits 'I Cried Because I Was Too Shocked' Before Dreaming Of Paris, A Lexus And A New House

An Illinois Lotto player has won a $14.6 million jackpot, the largest prize awarded in the state this year, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winning ticket, purchased for the Aug. 25 drawing at Crown Mart in East St. Louis, matched all six numbers. The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, added that the news only sank in the next morning when they checked the Illinois Lottery's website.

Winning Numbers Bring Unexpected Fortune

The winner explained they have been playing Lotto since January 2024, the Illinois Lottery said. For the August drawing, they chose a set of personal "favorite" numbers: 5, 9, 14, 18, 22, and 23. Those six numbers matched the jackpot combination, securing the $14.6 million prize.

"I checked the Illinois Lottery's website to see who won — and realized it was me," the winner said, explaining that the realization hit the morning after the draw. "Of all of the people, it was me! I cried because I was too shocked."

Plans Include Family, Travel And A Lexus

After formally claiming the winnings, the new millionaire outlined plans for the money, according to the Illinois Lottery. The winner emphasized family support as a priority, saying their granddaughters' education would come first.

"My granddaughters' future is my priority, and I'm using this prize money to support their education and dreams," they said.

Beyond family responsibilities, the winner shared hopes for a new home and a Lexus vehicle. The winner also wants to travel overseas, with Paris standing out as a dream destination. "Paris is on my list, too! I'm looking forward to sightseeing and taking it all in," the winner said.

Crown Mart And Illinois Lottery See Milestones

The Crown Mart store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $146,000 bonus, according to the Illinois Lottery.

In addition, the Illinois Lottery recently brought a Powerball "Ticket Grab Challenge" to Hyde Park Station & Car Wash — a promotional event in which participants had a few seconds in a wind-tunnel booth to grab free Powerball tickets — ahead of a $1.3 billion jackpot drawing.

Meanwhile, another Illinois player won $1 million last month on a Powerball ticket after using numbers from an old lottery ticket. So far this year, Illinois-only Lotto players have taken home more than $47 million in prizes.

