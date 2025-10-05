'I'm Being Greedy,' Says 22-Year-Old Girlfriend After Refusing To Pay Rent While Boyfriend Covers Apartment Costs

A 24-year-old man said he is reconsidering his relationship after his girlfriend refused to share rent costs in their apartment.

The couple has lived together for eight months, with him covering all housing expenses. When he recently asked her to pay half, she accused him of being greedy and told friends he was "a cheapskate."

The original poster shared the story on Reddit's "Am I the A**hole" forum, where he explained that he covered rent for the first few months while she was unemployed. Four months after she started working full-time, she still has not contributed.

Boyfriend Says Support Was Temporary

The poster wrote that he wanted to help while his girlfriend was between jobs. Covering rent was meant to be a short-term solution. But with her now earning a steady paycheck, he asked her to contribute toward their rent.

"She completely flipped out saying I'm being greedy and that couples should support each other financially," he wrote.

Instead of agreeing, the girlfriend began telling friends that he was selfish for wanting her to share the cost of living. The man wrote that the issue now goes beyond money. "What really stings is her telling her friends I'm a cheapskate," he wrote.

He also wrote she started giving him the silent treatment, which left him unsure about continuing to live together. The poster admitted he still loves her but explained that her refusal to contribute makes him feel disrespected.

Split Opinions In The Comments

"If you continue to be a doormat, you’re a moron. Why do you care so much about what her friends say? She’s using you. She’s trying to manipulate you to continue this arrangement." One Redditor wrote, as some commenters criticized the boyfriend's handling of the situation.

Another added: "[Not the a* hole]. She’s manipulative and toxic. Wake up! This is NOT a long-term partner."

Others sided with him. "How does ‘couples should support each other financially' not apply to her too?" A response read. "Support goes both ways. You carried her when she didn't have a job, and now that she's working, it's fair she carries her weight too," another user posted.

