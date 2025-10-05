Grant Cardone Says Americans Spend $5,000 A Year Eating Out While Claiming They Can't Invest. Same Money Could Become $400,000 Over 30 Years

Real estate investor Grant Cardone is once again calling out Americans for their spending habits, arguing that many people claim they can’t afford to invest but are spending thousands each year on dining out.

“Americans spend $5,000+ annually eating out while claiming they can’t afford to invest,” Cardone posted on X recently. “That’s $60,000 in restaurant spending over 12 years. The same $5,000 invested annually becomes $400,000 over 30 years.”

Don't Miss:

Spending Vs. Investing Priorities

Cardone’s post is part of a broader theme he frequently shares: the idea that wealth is built by making consistent investment choices instead of prioritizing short-term pleasures. He warns against “choosing temporary convenience over permanent wealth.”

Just a day earlier, Cardone highlighted the growing wealth gap. “The global median wealth per adult is around $8,000, while the top 1% globally have a median wealth of $1.2 million,” he wrote on X. “The wealth gap is accelerating: over the last decade, billionaires doubled their wealth while wages for the bottom half of earners barely moved.”

Cardone also posted a chart comparing how different income groups use money. According to the graphic:

Poor people spend 80% on basics and 20% on wants, with no money going toward investing.

The middle class splits their money with 50% on basics, 30% on wants, and 20% on investing.

Wealthy individuals spend 40% on basics, 10% on wants, and invest the remaining 50%.

Trending: Backed by $300M+ in Assets and Microsoft's Climate Fund, Farmland LP Opens Vital Farmland III to Accredited Investors

Cardone explained that broke people usually spend everything they earn, middle-class people try to save, and wealthy people make their money grow through investing.

Cardone believes people should invest their money before spending it on extras. He says it's more about how someone thinks than how much they make. In his view, your attitude toward money can shape your financial future.

Some people think Cardone makes things sound too superficial and doesn't fully take into account how hard it is for many Americans to keep up with rising prices. Still, others see his point as a reminder to think about what really matters. He keeps stressing that, when possible, money should go into investments instead of things that just make life more comfortable in the short term.

See Also: Many are using retirement income calculators to check if they’re on pace — here’s a breakdown on what’s behind this formula.

In the current economic environment, where inflation and stagnant wages have become widespread concerns, Cardone’s message has struck a nerve.

Whether or not people agree with him or his delivery, Cardone’s challenge to rethink how money is used has made him a consistent voice in the personal finance world. His posts serve as a reminder that the gap between struggling and thriving financially may start with a few difficult but deliberate choices.

Read Next: If You're Age 35, 50, or 60: Here’s How Much You Should Have Saved Vs. Invested By Now

Image: Shutterstock