Living A Fake Lifestyle To Keep Up With Rich Friends Backfired And Now She's Broke And In Debt —'I Didn't Want To Be The Poor Friend'

Trying to keep up with wealthy friends can feel like joining a marathon in flip-flops — painful, expensive, and nearly impossible to finish without tripping. One Reddit user in the r/confession subreddit recently admitted that faking a "rich" lifestyle just to fit in has left them broke, stressed, and terrified of being exposed.

The post was bluntly titled: "I'm faking to be rich with my friends by splurging money together with them, but I'm actually broke."

The user explained: "I don't really know why I'm doing this, but I've been pretending to be ‘rich' with my close friends. Every time we hang out, we end up spending on expensive food, clothes, or trips. My friend actually has money, so for them, it's nothing. But for me… it's eating up my savings and pushing me into debt."

At first, the act was exciting — like slipping into a costume that suddenly made them belong. "I felt like I fit in. I didn't want to be the ‘poor' friend who always says no. I kept telling myself I'd make the money back somehow. But months have passed, and now I'm stressed every time we make plans."

Now, the guilt is starting to outweigh the fun. "The truth is, I'm broke. I'm scared to tell my friend because I don't want to look like I've been lying this whole time. But the guilt is eating me alive, and my bank account is screaming for help."

The top advice from commenters was simple: honesty beats debt. One user wrote: "Tell them. It's awkward for a minute but way cheaper than months of debt. Real friends won't care, and if they do, you're better off knowing now."

Another added a practical spin: "No one should care. You don't have to say you're broke you can just say you are re prioritizing your finances. You want to save for your future. You want a house or a better car and you want all of your money to go toward future goals."

The original poster seemed to latch onto that advice, admitting: "That's actually a good way to put it. I guess framing it as re prioritizing feels less embarrassing than admitting I'm broke. Still, part of me worries they'll see right through it. But I'll try that. Thanks."

Others cut straight to the point: "Stop going broke for appearances. Real friends won't care, and if they do they're not real friends."

The confession struck a chord with readers because it highlights a dilemma many quietly wrestle with — the high cost of "keeping up" in friendships. As one commenter put it best: "When you stop caring about what people who don't pay your bills think, the ridiculousness of this situation will be evident, and you will be free."

That struggle isn't unique to Reddit. Financial experts like Dave Ramsey and Suze Orman have long warned about the dangers of chasing appearances. Ramsey often says that trying to "keep up with the Joneses" is a losing game because, in his words, "the Joneses are broke." Orman has made similar points, stressing that overspending to impress others only sabotages your own financial security.

It's a reminder that the pressure to project wealth — whether it's dinners, clothes, or trips — can drain more than just a bank account. It chips away at peace of mind, too. For this Redditor, the confession may be the first step toward something Ramsey and Orman would both approve of: dropping the act, ditching the debt, and finally living within their means.

Image: Shutterstock