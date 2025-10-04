When Love And Luxury Collide: The $65K Engagement Ring Nicolas Cage Reportedly Tossed Into The Ocean

Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's engagement to actor Nicolas Cage came with a six-carat, $65,000 diamond ring, and Priscilla Presley's new memoir says the jewel ended up at the bottom of the sea, according to People magazine.

In "Softly As I Leave You: Life After Elvis," Priscilla described the couple's turbulent relationship in the early 2000s, including the moment Cage hurled the ring off his yacht after an argument off the coast of California.

Diamond Lost At Sea

Priscilla recalled in her memoir that Cage proposed to her daughter with the diamond. She described it as "stunning, but it didn't last long."

Don't Miss:

"Lisa pulled off her engagement ring and threw it at Nic. Furious, Nic threw the ring overboard," Priscilla wrote, recalling how the pair were sailing near Catalina Island when a fight erupted.

Cage later hired divers to search the area. Despite efforts, the ring was never recovered. "As far as I know, the ring is still there," she wrote in the book.

A Bigger Replacement

Two days after the incident, Cage bought Lisa Marie another ring. This one, according to Priscilla, was even larger — a 10-carat diamond. The couple got re-engaged, continuing what she described as a cycle of fiery breakups and reconciliations.

"They screamed and yelled, they threw things, and sometimes they broke things," Priscilla wrote. "Lisa and Nic broke up and made up so many times, it was dizzying." She explained in the memoir that while the two shared chemistry, their passion often sparked explosive confrontations.

Trending: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

Marriage And Aftermath

Despite the turbulence, Cage and Lisa Marie wed in Hawaii on Aug. 10, 2002. Priscilla wrote that she did her "best to be optimistic" but admitted she had "little hope" the marriage would endure. Cage filed for divorce three months later.

The "Face/Off" actor went on to marry Alice Kim in 2004 and had a son, Kal-El. That marriage ended in 2016, and he later married Japanese actress Riko Shibata in 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter, August Francesca, the following year.

Lisa Marie, who had previously been married to musician Danny Keough — the father of actress Riley Keough and their son Benjamin — and later to pop star Michael Jackson, went on to wed guitarist Michael Lockwood. Lisa Marie and Lockwood's divorce was finalized in 2021. Lisa Marie died in Los Angeles in January 2023 at age 54.

Priscilla wrote that despite the painful split, Cage and Lisa Marie were "better off as friends."

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock