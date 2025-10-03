Couple Making $420K And Worth $1.5M Already On Track To Retire In Their 50s But Worry That Saying 'We Can Afford It' Could Derail Savings

A couple in their 30s is well ahead of the average family with a $1.5 million net worth and a $420,000 household income. One of the spouses got a $50,000 raise on top of it and are on track to retire in their late 50s.

The couple regularly invests money, but they also know how to spend their money.

"We take trips, we treat our friends to dinners, [and] we make our birthdays awesome," the couple told Reddit. "We can afford it."

However, this wasn't just a victory tour. The couple asked fellow Redditors how to stay motivated without tangible near-term financial goals. They have always had near-term goals like paying for their wedding, paying off the car, and rebuilding their emergency fund after some home repairs. Without a near-term goal, they said they risk purchasing "truly stupid stuff" just because they can afford it.

Retire Earlier If You Can

Retiring in your late 50s is an excellent goal that requires building wealth faster than the average person. However, one Redditor suggested moving the goalpost closer, which can become an extra source of motivation.

"Why retire in your late 50s when you can do it years earlier," the Redditor asked.

Having this mentality can motivate the couple to remain financially disciplined and put more money into their retirement accounts. Aiming to retire in their late 40s or early 50s will require that they avoid purchasing "truly stupid stuff." Smart spending is fine, but buying things that don't add value or make much sense isn't the right approach to build wealth.

Even if the couple opts to retire in their late 50s, moving the goalposts closer makes it more urgent to continue saving money right now.

Kids Will Be On The Way

The couple hinted that they wanted to have kids soon, and a few commenters said they should factor it into their calculations now.

"If you're sure kids are on the horizon, consider that the extra $3,000 will easily be eaten by added costs (childcare, college savings, healthcare, etc.)," one commenter said. "Your near-term motivation should be to use those funds to add to retirement before those costs kick in."

Parents don't have to wait for their children to be born to start investing in them. One Redditor suggested opening a 529 account before having kids.

"You can also actually start a 529 for your kids before they're even born," one commenter said. "So, if you want, a goal of $380,000 private college tuition in 18 years is a good one to shoot for."

The couple can also plan as if they will have a large family. If you plan, from a financial perspective, to have four children, then you are better prepared if you end up having four children. If the couple ends up having two children, then their finances are in a better spot since they saved as if they would have four children.

The Couple Is Already Highly Motivated

While the couple turned to Redditor looking for ways to stay motivated to avoid illogical purchases, one commenter reminded them of how motivated they already are.

"It sounds like you already are motivated," the commenter said. "I think it's as simple as having regular meetings with your spouse to talk about things like ‘wasting money by getting airline tickets later' and trying to figure out what makes sense."

The commenter also acknowledged that things get more expensive when you have kids. Planning for that will give the couple more financial flexibility as they get older, but the commenter emphasized that they are already motivated and in a good spot.

