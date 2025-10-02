The Middle Class Describes Their Struggles As 'Death By A Thousand Cuts.' Each Expense Feels Small, 'But Together It Feels Like Quicksand'

A recent post on Reddit’s r/MiddleClassFinance titled, “Middle class feels like death by a thousand cuts,” sparked a tremendous response from people who say they feel financially overwhelmed—not by major disasters, but by the constant stream of minor expenses that never seem to stop.

Creeping Costs And Budget Fatigue

“Groceries somehow jump $20 every week, the electric bill creeps up, kids' activities all need fees, and then out of nowhere the car needs just a quick repair that's another $400,” the original poster wrote. “None of it feels huge by itself but together it feels like quicksand.”

Many echoed this feeling, with one summing it up plainly: “It's always something.”

Rising insurance premiums, utilities, surprise vet bills, and school activity costs were among the most common complaints. One person said, “Our electricity was $250 last month when normally it’s closer to $80.”

Another added, “My grocery bill is double what it was five years ago. I’m buying pretty much the same things and living in the same area. It kills me.”

Even Good Incomes Don't Feel Like Enough

What made the discussion particularly striking was how many middle-class households with six-figure incomes said they still live paycheck to paycheck.

“We do well on paper, but we only bring home $8,300,” one person said. “Even with no debt, the majority of that goes to either bills, living expenses, savings, or retirement savings.”

Another explained, “I feel very squeezed right now. Sometimes I have to remind myself that I make a perfectly good salary and live in a [low cost-of-living] area. My house payment jumped about $300 this month.”

Several others admitted to living with a “hard deck,” or psychological minimum in their checking accounts, just to ease the stress.

Middle-Class Identity In Crisis

Some questioned whether they could even be considered middle class anymore. “You’re not middle class if you’re worried about your budget,” one person wrote. Others disagreed, pointing out that what counted as a solid income 10 years ago no longer stretches the same way.

“The middle class is the high working poor class now. There’s no middle ground anymore,” one commenter said.

Another person added, “I genuinely don't understand how people make it work on a national average income that's less than a third of mine.”

Frugal Habits And DIY Survival Tactics

Many commenters shared coping strategies. Some budget meticulously, while others roll with the chaos and try to save during calmer months. A few swear by sinking funds for expenses like car repairs, vet visits or holiday gifts.

“The best thing we ever did was put our income and expenses on [a budgeting app],” one person said. “Most people have very little idea how much they're actually spending on phones, streaming services, dining out, or even on clothes.”

Others take a do-it-yourself approach to avoid high labor costs. “I replaced my deck myself and saved several thousand dollars. It took me a long time, but that's 4-5K in my pocket,” one person wrote.

Plenty of people expressed concern that this situation isn't temporary. “I just keep hoping each month, that in the next one I will be able to save some. But no,” one person wrote. “Car service, bills, and more bills.”

One summed it up this way: “The new lifestyle creep is expecting to have the same lifestyle as you did last year.”

Image: Shutterstock