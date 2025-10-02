Plans For $1,500 Honeymoon To Bali Fall Apart After 28-Year-Old Husband Tells Wife To Wait — She Calls Him 'Greedy'

A newlywed couple's dream honeymoon to Bali collapsed after a financial dispute over plane tickets. The husband, 28, refused to cover both fares when his wife asked him to pay upfront, telling her to wait until she had funds of her own. The disagreement turned into an argument after she called him "greedy." The couple, who married in March, left their honeymoon plans uncertain.

Disagreement Over Travel Costs

The original poster explained on Reddit's "Am I the A**hole" forum that he and his wife both worked and earned similar salaries. They shared a joint account for household bills and investments but kept the rest of their money separate.

According to his post, he managed to save about $1,500 each month, while she saved little because of frequent online shopping for what he described as "cute Instagram products."

He said he had found a discounted flight package to Bali and suggested booking immediately. His plan was for each of them to pay for their own ticket. When his wife asked him to cover the cost for both and said she would pay him back later, he declined.

The OP believes that major commitments, such as marriage, children, or travel should only happen when they are financially ready.

Accusations Escalated The Argument

"Don't ruin our plan," his wife told him, accusing him of being "greedy" and insisting that "memories matter more than money." She went further, saying it was "a shame for a husband not to pay for the honeymoon" and argued that men had been handling such expenses "for ages." The OP recalled that his refusal sparked a heated exchange.

He responded that their different spending habits had created the problem and repeated his position that she should wait until she could afford her own share. The quarrel ended with both sides angry, and they had since stopped speaking about the trip. Their once-exciting plans remained at a standstill.

Online Reactions Split On Who Was At Fault

"[Not the A**hole] but you have bigger problems than planning your honeymoon. You and your wife are not fiscally compatible . . . Otherwise, you will spend your lives fighting about money. Been there, done that!" one commenter wrote, as the story drew many reactions with readers divided on who was responsible.

Others took the opposite view. A user criticized him directly saying, "[You're the A**hole]. This is weird. If you want to go to Bali, book the tickets. Are you going to nitpick your whole relationship and punish your wife for being the exact person you knew you were marrying for the rest of your lives?"

Image: Imagn Images