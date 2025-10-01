The 'Great Lock-In': How TikTok Users Are Turning Money Goals Into Viral Challenges

"The Great Lock In" is a social media trend that's taking off on TikTok and Instagram. Similar to "The Winter Arc," this trend encourages people to lock in and hyper-focus on their goals, whether by limiting screen time or opening a high-yield savings account.

That said, going too hard on your goals can lead to burnout. So if you're interested in joining in on this trend, be realistic about what you can achieve and don't obsess over one target at the expense of everything else. Focus on building habits you can stick with, even after this year is over. That could look like adding a weekly no-spend day to pay down your debt faster or automating a small transfer to savings.

Don't Miss:

How to Lock In Before 2025 Ends

Here's how to properly lock in this fall and winter without burning yourself out.

Pick a few manageable goals: Don't overwhelm yourself by trying to do everything at once. Put your attention on two to four goals you want to achieve before the end of the year. For example, building an emergency fund, learning to cook so you can save money or paying off your car loan. Automate the heavy lifting: Use your payroll or banking tools to transfer a fixed amount into your savings or investments so that you won't have to rely on willpower alone to reach your financial goals. Schedule micro check-ins daily or weekly: Check in with yourself every day or every week to see if there's anything you could have done better. You can also team up with an accountability buddy to motivate and hold each other accountable.

Trending: Backed by $300M+ in Assets and Microsoft's Climate Fund, Farmland LP Opens Vital Farmland III to Accredited Investors

Design no-spend windows: Give yourself short blocks, one day, a weekend or a week, where discretionary spending is off-limits. You can then redirect that money you would have spent toward your financial goals. Upskill yourself: The most straightforward way to save more money is to make more money. So if you're not making as much money as you'd like, use this time to learn a skill that can increase your earning potential, like taking a free coding course or earning a professional certification. Give yourself small rewards: If you deprive yourself too much during the Great Lock In, it can backfire and cause you to revenge spend. So make sure to treat yourself once in a while so you don't feel deprived.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock