Would Divorce Increase Your Social Security Benefits? Here's What To Know Before You Decide

When thinking about retirement income, Social Security plays a key role for many Americans. For those who are divorced — or considering divorce — questions often come up about whether splitting from a spouse could mean higher Social Security benefits.

The answer isn't simple, and in most cases, divorce alone won't boost your monthly check. Here's what you should know before making any decisions.

Divorce Does Not Automatically Increase Benefits

A recent discussion on the Social Security subreddit highlights some confusion many retirees face. One user wondered if their benefits would increase after divorce, while others pointed out that payments don't go up simply because a marriage ends. Social Security benefits are primarily based on your lifetime earnings and the age at which you claim, not your marital status.

If your own work record provides a lower benefit than what you could receive through a spouse, that's where divorced-spouse benefits may come in — but the key word is eligibility, not automatic increases.

How Divorced-Spouse Benefits Work

According to Social Security Administration rules, if you were married for at least 10 years, are currently unmarried, and are at least 62 years old, you may qualify to collect benefits based on your ex-spouse's earnings record. To be eligible, your ex must also qualify for Social Security retirement or disability benefits, though they don't need to be receiving them yet.

At full retirement age, you could receive up to 50% of your ex-spouse's benefit if that amount is higher than what you would get from your own record. However, waiting beyond full retirement age won't increase divorced-spouse benefits the way it does for benefits based on your own work history.

Also, claiming on your ex's record does not reduce their benefit or their current spouse's benefit, and the SSA won't notify them that you've applied.

Why Claiming Age and Work History Matter More

The amount you collect from Social Security depends heavily on when you start benefits. Claiming early — such as at age 62 — can permanently reduce your monthly check by as much as 30%. Waiting until full retirement age or later often results in higher payments.

That reality helps explain why some retirees see large monthly checks of $2,000 to $3,000, while others collect much less. Higher lifetime earnings and delayed claiming both make a big difference, regardless of whether someone is married or divorced.

Historical SSA data also shows that divorced women, on average, received higher individual benefits than continuously married women, partly because they were less likely to claim early. However, married couples tended to have higher combined household benefits overall.

What To Do If You're Considering Divorce and Social Security

If divorce is on the table, it's important not to base the decision solely on Social Security. While divorced-spouse benefits may provide some retirees with more income than their own work record alone, divorce does not automatically mean larger checks.

Before making any decisions, consider these steps:

Check your own record . Use the SSA's online calculator to see your estimated benefits.

. Use the SSA's online calculator to see your estimated benefits. Compare with spousal eligibility . If you were married at least 10 years, see whether half of your ex's benefit would be greater than your own.

. If you were married at least 10 years, see whether half of your ex's benefit would be greater than your own. Consult with an expert. A financial advisor or the SSA can help you understand your options.

Bottom Line

Divorce can affect your Social Security eligibility, but it usually won't increase your benefits by itself. What matters most are your earnings history, the age you claim, and whether you qualify for spousal benefits on an ex-spouse's record. For anyone nearing retirement, getting clear on these rules now can help avoid surprises later.

