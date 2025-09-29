Investing At 39: The Smart Moves When You're Getting A Late Start

It's never too late to start investing, and getting started in your late 30s can still set the stage for a good retirement. However, you'll need plenty of financial discipline and the commitment to stick with it over the long haul.

Those were some of the key themes in the advice Reddit users shared with a 39-year-old who is just getting started with investing. The original poster wants to start small with $100 to $150 per week.

"For my own sanity, I want to invest in something that's stable, but I wouldn't mind a little risk as well," the 39-year-old said.

Several Redditors offered their advice for getting into investing and making it work.

Open A Retirement Account

Many Redditors suggested that the original poster open a retirement account and start contributing to it. Most suggested a Roth IRA since you don't pay taxes on withdrawals or capital gains. Traditional IRAs make more sense for high earners who save a lot of money by deferring taxes.

Although anyone can open a traditional or Roth IRA and contribute their earnings to the account, it's even better if you can contribute to an employer's plan. 401(k) plans have higher annual contribution limits, which result in tax benefits for more of your assets.

"If your employer offers a 401(K) with matching, go with that," one commenter said.

Invest In An Index Fund

The 39-year-old is just getting started and wants a stable investment that has some risk. That condition aligns with index funds, which mirror popular benchmarks like the S&P 500. This suggestion came up a lot in the comments,

"Start simple with the [Vanguard] S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: VOO)," one commenter said.

The S&P 500 is comprised of 500 of the largest U.S. corporations. There are several requirements for companies that want to join the index, such as profitability and a high market cap. The S&P 500 gets rid of underperformers each quarter and replaces them with promising corporations.

Index funds offer a hands-off investing experience. Some people build their wealth by setting up automatic investments that send some of every paycheck to a fund that tracks the S&P 500. The Nasdaq Composite is another benchmark to consider for investors who want to take on a little more risk and prefer more exposure to the tech sector.

Learn About Finance And Investing

Although index funds offer a simple path to investing, some Redditors encouraged the 39-year-old to learn as much about finance and investing as possible. Learning the basics of personal finance can strengthen financial discipline and result in a larger nest egg.

However, one Redditor specifically suggested following the investing world as a whole to discover opportunities that others may miss.

"Learn about the world as much as you can so you can best predict trends in the future," the commenter said. "Then, research which companies are supporting future trends. For example, if years ago you realized how much power AI needs, and realized we don’t have enough fossil fuels or water to supply it, you could have invested in uranium and doubled your money."

You don't have to make those types of investments when you are getting started out. Individual stock picking is more suitable for investors who follow the markets and have some experience. However, learning more about the world of investing can make you feel more confident about your assets and eventually discover promising stock picks.

