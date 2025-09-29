Want To Live On $100K A Year In Retirement? This Is How Much You'd Need To Make

Earning six figures during your career feels like financial stability. But if you want that same $100,000 a year once you stop working, the question becomes: how much do you really need saved? The answer depends on a mix of math, timing, and personal circumstances.

How Much Income Do You Actually Need?

Most experts say retirees can live comfortably on about 70% to 80% of what they earned before leaving the workforce. Jamie Hopkins, CEO of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors, used that guideline to estimate that someone making $100,000 today would likely need around $70,000 to $80,000 annually in retirement, according to GoBankingRates.

Don't Miss:

From there, he calculated that you'd need about $1.75 million in savings to cover a 30-year retirement without Social Security. Once you factor in the average Social Security benefit of roughly $24,000 a year, that number falls closer to $1.1 million.

Of course, that's just a ballpark figure. Retiring later, spending less, or having other income sources can shrink the savings target even more.

The 4% Rule: A Simple Way to Do the Math

Another common guideline is the 4% rule, which assumes you withdraw 4% of your savings each year, adjusted for inflation. Kiplinger broke it down this way:

To withdraw $100,000 annually, you'd need about $2.5 million saved.

Subtract Social Security — around $24,000 a year — and the number drops to about $1.9 million.

If you have a pension — like $2,000 a month, for example — add that in, and suddenly you're looking at $1.3 million instead.

These examples show how much your personal mix of income sources matters when planning.

Trending: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

What Can Change the Numbers

There's no one-size-fits-all answer because a few big factors shift the math:

Retirement age : Working a few extra years both increases your savings and reduces how long you'll need to live off them.

: Working a few extra years both increases your savings and reduces how long you'll need to live off them. Life expectancy : Planning for at least 30 years of retirement helps protect against outliving your money.

: Planning for at least 30 years of retirement helps protect against outliving your money. Inflation: Even at 2% to 3% a year, your cost of living could double over 25 years. What feels like $100,000 today might require $200,000 down the road.

That's why retirement planning is often described as a moving target.

Building Your Strategy

Experts recommend spreading savings across stocks, bonds, and cash so you balance growth and stability. Some also suggest a "bucket" approach: keep short-term needs in safer investments and leave longer-term money invested for growth.

See Also: The ECG Hasn't Changed in 100 Years — This AI Upgrade Could Help Detect Heart Disease Years Earlier

Maxing out retirement accounts — and taking advantage of catch-up contributions if you're over 50 — can also help close the gap. And if you're short of your goal, part-time work in retirement can go a long way.

"Working longer is the most powerful thing you can do if you're nearing retirement and facing a retirement income shortfall," Hopkins told GoBankingRates. "Working for just six months longer can be equal to saving an extra 1% of your earnings for 30 years."

The Bottom Line

Depending on your situation, the savings target for a $100,000 lifestyle in retirement could range from about $1.1 million to $2.5 million. The best approach is to run your own numbers, factor in all income sources, and revisit your plan often.

Working with a financial advisor can help you tailor the strategy — and give you more confidence that your retirement years will match the lifestyle you're aiming for.

Read Next: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

Image: Shutterstock