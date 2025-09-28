Restaurant Adds 20% 'Quiet Time Surcharge' And Says When It's Not Busy You Get the Place to Yourself…'Like Flying Private Instead of Commercial'

One customer thought they were just grabbing a simple dinner. Instead, they ended up paying extra for the privilege of eating in an empty room.

"Went to a new restaurant yesterday, a new to me place that seemed quiet, and I felt I'd give them a shot," the diner explained in a Reddit post. "At the end, I check my bill and there's an extra 20% pre-tip charge labelled ‘Quiet Time Surcharge.'"

When they asked what it meant, the server hesitated before offering the official line. "They look a bit sheepish and say something along the lines of: ‘management says when it's not busy, you're basically getting the place to yourself. It's kind of like flying private instead of commercial.'"

That explanation didn't go down smoothly. "I had to laugh, but also… are you kidding me? I'm not ‘chartering a restaurant,' I just wanted dinner. If anything, it's less service work when the place is empty."

Redditors wasted no time tearing into the idea. "Please tell me you said no," one commented. Another added, "All charges not advertised are illegal and others can be removed. I would refuse to pay the bill until it was removed and get a receipt and check the charge online."

Some pointed out the absurdity of the airline comparison. "You didn't book the whole restaurant for yourself; it just happened to be empty," one wrote. Another asked, "Does the airline charge you more if the plane is only half full?"

Others thought the policy explained why business was so slow to begin with. "If this is a true story, I foresee much more quiet time in this restaurant's future," one response read. Another added, "Probably why they are a new restaurant and have quiet time already. During busy times they probably charge a ‘party atmosphere fee.'"

The frustration went deeper than one surcharge. "Used to be 18% auto gratuity for parties of 6 or more because it's more difficult serving larger tables," another Redditor said. "Now they are doing the same thing if the place is empty. Restaurants want to maximize profits, well you know what? I want to maximize my value."

Beyond the jokes, the discussion turned to whether a restaurant can legally tack on a fee like this. In many states, mandatory surcharges must be clearly disclosed on the menu or posted in advance. Adding one after the fact risks being labeled deceptive. As one commenter noted, "All charges not advertised are illegal."

Some states restrict surcharges altogether, while others permit them but with strict transparency rules. Credit card surcharges, for example, are capped by Visa and Mastercard at around 3%–4% and must be shown as separate line items. But restaurants can't just tack on hidden extras after the fact. Regulators typically view that as deceptive business practice.

The post left readers wondering what comes next: will restaurants start charging for slow nights the same way hotels slip in "resort fees" or airlines invent "fuel surcharges"? As one commenter put it, the "Quiet Time Surcharge" might guarantee plenty of it in the future — because customers won't be coming back.

Image: Shutterstock