Trick-Or-Treating Is Becoming A Luxury For Households. Halloween Candy Bags Are So Expensive, Many Don't Want To Hand Them Out Anymore

As Halloween approaches, many families are rethinking a once-beloved tradition: handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. With the rising cost of living and inflation hitting grocery store shelves, even candy bags aren’t spared. What used to cost $10 now sells for $15, $20 or even more, and the candy itself keeps shrinking.

"Concerns of weakening consumer confidence, persistent inflation, and the full impact of tariffs could lead to a more frugal holiday season," group vice president of product strategy of supply chain platform E2open (NYSE: ETWO) John Lash told ConsumerAffairs recently.

Candy Costs Are Up, And So Is Frustration

On Reddit, a recent post in the r/Frugal community summed up what many feel this year. "Every year it gets more and more expensive," the original poster wrote. "We used to buy three or four huge bags of candy and it lasted us. Now we would need $100 in candy easily since they are around $20 or so at Costco [(NASDAQ: COST)]."

The original poster also noticed how “tiny” candy bars are now. “We rarely buy candy even for ourselves anymore because of this,” they said.

Some households have responded by opting out altogether. “We don't get trick-or-treaters, so we haven't bought candy in bulk to give away for ages,” one person said. Others admit they still buy the candy, but mainly end up eating it themselves. “I buy it, we get no trick-or-treaters, then I eat it all. I love Halloween,” another commented.

The Shift Toward Alternatives

As candy prices rise, many are turning to cheaper and sometimes more creative alternatives. Parents are handing out everything from bags of chips and ramen noodles to glow sticks and even potatoes. "We give our neighborhood kids a choice between potatoes with googly eyes or candy," said one Redditor. "The first year, 10 lbs of russet potatoes ran out before candy."

Some have found that kids enjoy these novelty items more than the usual fun-size bars. “My teens love getting potatoes or ramen noodles. It’s hilarious!” one person said. Others suggested handing out juice boxes, books, toys, stickers or even temporary tattoos.

“Parents also appreciate snacks kids can take in their lunch box,” one commenter wrote, recommending granola bars or fruit snacks as better-value alternatives to chocolate.

Some Still Go All Out

Despite the costs, plenty of families still go big. Several commenters shared that they spend $100 to $300 on candy each year to serve hundreds of kids. "We get around 2,000 kids. There would be a riot outside my house if we didn't give out candy," said one person.

Others see it as an investment in the community. "Halloween is my favorite holiday because it's the only one the whole community celebrates together," another person said.

Some said they prefer full-size bars over fun-size bags, arguing it’s more satisfying and often a better value per unit. “30 bars for $24 on sale right now at my Costco. I love Halloween. I don’t mind spending $50-$60 on candy to hand out,” one person wrote.

Balancing Joy And Budget

While a few commenters confessed they hide in the dark or skip Halloween entirely, others want to keep the spirit alive without breaking the bank. "Frugal doesn't have to equal Grinch," one person said.

That sentiment was echoed repeatedly. "It was never about it being ‘worth it’ to the adults," another said. "It's worth it to the kids."

For those who want to save money this year, Lash recommends buying sugar-based candies, like gummy bears and candy corn, because "the biggest impact is on chocolate-based products."

