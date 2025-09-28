Dad Calls 28-Year-Old 'Cold' For Refusing To Share Her Savings After Promising To Pay Siblings' College, But Not Stepmom's Teenagers

A father called his 28-year-old daughter "cold" after she refused to share her college savings with her stepmother's two teenagers.

She posted on Reddit's "Am I the A**hole" forum that she had promised years ago to cover tuition for her younger siblings, ages 19 and 17, and had saved specifically for them. Conflict began after her father remarried and urged her to split the fund among all four children.

Promise Sparks Disagreement

The woman explained that her commitment to pay for her siblings' college came from seeing their father struggle financially. She said that both were "thrilled" when she pledged support, and she worked in tech to set money aside for their future education.

Her father's remarriage complicated matters. His wife has two children, ages 16 and 15, who are also preparing for college. He told the original poster that she should "be fair" and not "pick favorites." She refused, saying that she had no relationship with them and never made them a promise.

Accusations Of Being Cold

The OP said that her father accused her of "punishing" his wife's children because they were not biologically related, which created a rift in the family.

She added that her stepmother insisted, "love makes a family," and argued that all four teenagers should benefit equally. "My siblings are upset too," the OP wrote. "They feel like their future is being stolen."

Online Comments Show Division

The post drew strong reactions on Reddit. Many sided with the OP's decision and said that her father's demand was unreasonable.

"You're definitely NTA, OP. They should be ashamed of trying to pirate your goodwill as well as your hard-earned money," one comment read.

"Your dad is way out of line. He doesn't get to decide how you spend money you earned and saved," a Redditor posted.

Another Redditor said, "NTA – the fact that your own father is abusing your hard-earned money and kindness tells us all who he is!"

"You made a promise to your siblings, not to your dad's stepkids," another poster wrote. "You don't have to ‘be fair' to anyone, it's your money. You made these promises prior to him getting married and it's a gift to your siblings," one Redditor wrote.

