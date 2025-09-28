'Bills Are On Auto-Pay' — Yet Dad's New Wife Still Withdraws Thousands Monthly, Leaving Kids Fearing She'll Spend All His Money

A man's new wife has been withdrawing thousands of dollars from his accounts each month even though all his bills are on auto-pay.

The original poster shared on Reddit's r/inheritance forum that their father's money could be spent away, leaving little behind. The man divorced the OP's mother 35 years ago and has since been with the woman, marrying her a few years ago.

The OP said the woman routinely withdraws $2,000 to $4,000 several times a month. When asked, she claimed the money went to bills. But according to the poster, all recurring expenses — utilities, condo fees, and other costs — were already covered.

Don't Miss:

Real Estate And Inheritance Concerns

The father reportedly owns four condominiums. He lives in one, rents out two others, and has left the fourth vacant for five years while continuing to pay fees and utilities. The properties are said to be held in a revocable trust.

According to the writer, the woman has urged him to sell. The Redditor fears the proceeds would disappear quickly. They also said they do not know what their father's will contains, as he insists it should be read only after his death.

Family Spending Fuels Debate

"She loves taking them out to fancy dinners and putting on big feeds, all my dad is paying for," the OP wrote, adding that the woman, now in her 70s, enjoys organizing gatherings with her siblings in Florida, often at the father's expense.

Trending: Backed by $300M+ in Assets and Microsoft's Climate Fund, Farmland LP Opens Vital Farmland III to Accredited Investors

The post drew hundreds of reactions from commenters who were divided over whether the concern was valid.

Some commenters pushed back. One said, "Don't plan on an inheritance. You aren't owed one." Another added, "It's his money, and he can do whatever he wants with it." Others pointed to the couple's long history.

"No kidding, it's not like she's new to the picture too, if she's been with him for 35 years already," a Redditor wrote. Another posted, "They've been a couple for 35 years. He wants her to be taken care of after he's gone."

But several supported the concern. One response read, "Everyone has already yelled at you for being concerned about inheritance. But I will support you in being concerned about him running out of money before he dies." Another said, "The way she's spending, I bet nothing will be left anyway."

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock