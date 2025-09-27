'Get A Dose Of Reality'—Making $100K A Year Is Rare, Despite What Social Media Suggests. Most People Earn Far Less And Work Basic Jobs

Despite what influencers, finance bros and career TikTokers might have you believe, earning $100,000 a year is still far from the norm for most Americans.

A recent viral Reddit thread laid it out bluntly: “Most people don’t have careers,” one user wrote. “They work regular warehouse or grocery jobs or bartend or are trash men.” The original poster added, “People aren’t owning houses left and right or making $100k a year. That is rare and unlikely. People need to get a dose of reality.”

Most Americans Earn Far Less Than $100k

According to last year’s YouGov data, only 18% of U.S. adults earn more than $100,000 annually. And the biggest earners are mostly men—25%—and those aged 35 to 44—25%. For comparison, just 12% of women make six figures.

Reddit users across the country shared similar stories. One person wrote, “It took me 20 years in my career before I got to $100k. I’m sure that layoff call is just around the corner.” Another added, “24 years into my career, still no $100k. And working in academia so that’s a fun roller coaster right now.”

Many said they had finally hit six figures, only to still feel stretched thin. “I make over $100k and I can’t afford a $430k home with the interest rates and property taxes,” one wrote. “Without any other expenses, my salary is gone. We are scraping by. It’s crazy,” another Maryland resident making over $100,000 said.

High Cost Of Living Offsets High Salaries

A common theme was that $100,000 doesn't go far depending on where you live. In cities like Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and New York, housing and childcare can eat up almost everything.

“We live in a 2-bedroom apartment,” one commenter said. “It isn't like we're living a life of luxury. Our base expenses before food were $8,000 a month.”

Someone else added, “My wife and I reached $100k together. I thought that was an accomplishment. I can't fathom six figures from one job.”

Data supports these stories. According to YouGov, even among those earning over $100,000, 30% say they're just “coping” with their income. Nearly one in five don't feel confident they can afford retirement. And more than half of high earners don't use a financial advisor.

The Myth Of “Just Get A Better Job”

Plenty of Reddit users pushed back on the “just learn to code” advice that often circulates online. As one person said, “There are only so many good jobs that pay good money. If everyone could apply for and be accepted for a good job then everyone would.”

Many people working essential jobs—from sanitation to teaching—aren't making six figures and never will. And that's not necessarily a failure. As one person put it, “You don't need to be making $100k a year to have a career.”

Others pointed out that some traditionally “basic” jobs are actually well-paid when unionized. “Some ‘trash men’ make $100k a year,” one commenter said. Another replied, “My uncle was a trash man in New York. He retired and moved to a low cost of living area. Gorgeous house, a lot of land. He’s a trash man there also.”

Social media tends to exaggerate wealth. Financial subreddits are filled with people talking about maxing out their 401(k)s and saving $5,000 a month. But as one commenter pointed out, “Turns out all the people posting in the finance subs about $400k household income aren't typical!”

