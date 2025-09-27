'I've Been Struggling With Working The Last 2 Years': How To Ask Your Doctor About SSI/SSDI When Mental Health Is Affecting Work

Applying for disability benefits can feel overwhelming, especially when mental health conditions are making it hard to hold down steady work. Many people wonder not only how to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income, but also whether they need to bring it up with their doctor.

In an online discussion on Reddit's r/SocialSecurity, one user asked how to approach their doctor about disability benefits after years of struggling with treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and other mental health challenges.

"I've been struggling with working the last two years," the poster wrote, explaining they had lost multiple jobs despite trying more than 10 different medications and intensive treatment programs.

Their story reflects a common concern: how to navigate the conversation with a doctor while beginning the disability application process.

SSI vs. SSDI: What's the Difference?

First, it's helpful to understand which type of disability insurance you may be eligible for. Although both programs provide financial help, eligibility rules differ:

is based on work history. It supports people who paid Social Security taxes but can no longer perform "substantial gainful activity" due to a disability expected to last at least 12 months or result in death. SSI is needs-based. It assists people who are disabled, blind, or 65+ with limited income and resources, regardless of their work history.

In either case, medical evidence is generally required to show that your condition prevents you from maintaining employment.

Do You Need Your Doctor's Permission to Apply?

The good news is you don't need a doctor's permission to start. Many Reddit commenters shared that they applied before their doctor even knew. Social Security typically requests medical records directly, and sometimes the treating doctor never sees the request.

Still, involving your doctor can strengthen your case. Notes that detail your symptoms, work struggles, and treatment history can help Disability Determination Services better understand your situation.

How to Start the Conversation

If you want to bring it up with your doctor, keeping it simple can make it less intimidating. One suggestion shared on Reddit was to say something like:

"With all of the treatments and medications I've tried, I don't seem to be improving enough to remain employed. Do you think it would make sense for me to apply for disability at this stage?"

This approach gives your doctor context while opening the door for their perspective on your condition and prognosis. Even if they aren't fully supportive, Social Security may send you to one of its doctors for an independent evaluation.

What to Expect From the Application Process

Applying for SSI or SSDI can take months or even years. Some applicants are approved quickly, while others go through multiple denials and appeals. A few things to keep in mind:

Social Security may require a special medical exam with one of their doctors.

Strong documentation of hospitalizations, medications, and therapy attempts helps.

Continuing to work while applying may affect your case, since eligibility depends on your ability to maintain employment.

Bottom Line

For people like the Reddit poster who have been struggling to work for years despite intensive treatment, applying for SSI or SSDI may be a necessary step. You don't need your doctor's approval to apply, but their support and thorough documentation can help.

Starting the process online at SSA.gov while also discussing your struggles with your doctor may improve your chances of success.

Image: Shutterstock