'Things Are A Lot Cheaper Out Here': U.S. Teacher Chooses Rural Japan Over Burnout, Gets By On $1,700 A Month

When Lexi Smith, a 24-year-old teacher from Atlanta, began feeling burned out by long hours and low pay, she decided to make a change. Smith told CNBC that she "wasn't quite loving the school system" and wanted to live more simply while experiencing another culture.

That search eventually led her to Chiba Prefecture, a rural region on Japan's Pacific coast about four hours from Tokyo.

Through the organization Xplore Asia, Smith received her Teaching English as a Foreign Language certification and landed a job at a private language school. She moved to Japan in March and now teaches conversational English to students ranging in age from preschoolers to retirees.

A Lower Cost of Living

One of the biggest differences Smith noticed after her move was the cost of living. In Atlanta, she often worked multiple jobs to make ends meet. In Japan, she earns the equivalent of about $1,700 a month — enough to live comfortably in the countryside.

Her biggest financial relief is rent. Smith pays just $238 a month for a one-bedroom apartment with a balcony. Her employer also covered upfront costs, such as key money — a one-time payment to landlords in Japan — and even pays for her fire insurance. She leases a car for around $100 a month, while utilities and groceries run about $376.

"Living in the countryside of the Chiba Prefecture is quite different than Tokyo," Smith told CNBC. "Things are a lot cheaper out here. The culture is more respectful, and what you see when you look around is rice fields."

Work-Life Balance Abroad

Another benefit has been a more manageable schedule. Smith typically works from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., teaching five to seven short classes a day. Her mornings are free, which she describes as "almost two days in one."

The difference stands out compared with her U.S. experience, where she regularly worked 10- to 12-hour days and sometimes skipped breaks. "Whereas here I get by just on my full-time job teaching English," she told CNBC.

Smith also found a strong support system. Before her move, she met coworkers via Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM), and after arriving, they introduced her to other teachers. Together they explored cherry blossom festivals, held movie nights, and helped her navigate Japan's train system.

Part of a Larger Trend

Smith is far from alone in choosing life abroad. The Association of Americans Resident Overseas estimates that 5.5 million Americans currently live outside the U.S., including more than 111,000 in Japan as of 2023. While reasons vary, lower living costs, career opportunities, and cultural experiences often factor into the decision.

Looking Ahead

Smith told CNBC she plans to return to Atlanta after her one-year contract ends, but the experience has given her a new perspective on work and life. She shares her journey on TikTok, hoping to encourage others considering life abroad.

"I wanted to inspire people that they can do whatever they want to do," she said. For now, Smith is savoring her year in Japan — and appreciating that life in the countryside costs a little less.

