'Right Now, What You Need Is Financial Stability, Not Another Pair of Shoes' — If Money Is Tight, Do These 7 Things Right Now

Feeling overwhelmed by debt or a low income can be a heavy burden, but TikTok influencer Bradley on a Budget has some practical advice to help you cope.

At one point, Bradley says, he was $130,000 in debt and making just $12 per hour. But he developed habits that helped him get out of debt and become financially secure.

Don't Miss:

Here are his seven recommendations to help you achieve financial stability:

Track your spending: Record every dollar you spend meticulously. The process can highlight spending habits you weren't even aware of, revealing opportunities to save.



"If you're not tracking your spending, you're not in control of your money, your money is in control of you," Bradley said.

No going out to eat: You can save hundreds of dollars a month by cooking at home. To make it easier, plan meals ahead and buy ingredients in bulk.



"Going out to eat and DoorDashing food is one of the quickest ways people waste their money," Bradley said. "You need to cut it with the BS excuse because the excuses don't pay your bills."



Cut TV or cable: Bradley noted that one of his friends was paying $250 per month for cable — that's $2,500 a year.



"If money's tight, that's not what you need. That's not going to keep a roof over your head," he said.

Trending: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

Cut every subscription you have right now: This includes streaming services, gym memberships and any other recurring charges you may have forgotten about. A quick review of your credit card and bank statements will show you what you need to cancel.



Call your internet or cell phone provider and ask for a better deal: Bradley said he was able to get his internet bill reduced from $80 per month to $46.



Stop shopping: Impulse buys, whether from a store or online, can derail a budget. Bradley warns against giving into influencer culture, noting that they probably already have way more than they need.



"Right now, what you need is financial stability, not another pair of shoes."



You have to change your mindset: Take responsibility for your spending and recognize that financial freedom is the ultimate goal. "Treating yourself is paying yourself first," Bradley says, which means prioritizing your savings and financial health over instant gratification.

See Also: Shaquille O'Neal Wants People to Take Heart Health Seriously — This AI-ECG Could Make That Easier

TikTok users were overwhelmingly supportive of his advice and even had their own tips.

"You are so right!" said a user named Wendy. "I make my own ice coffee, I make my lunch & dinner on the weekend. I found clothes in my closet I forgot I had. I'm selling my expensive bags. No shopping. No subscriptions. Bills/gas/food."

A user named Emily said, "I've also started couponing for things I need (laundry, body wash, etc) and it gives me a little bit of the instant gratification, but [I'm] also saving money."

Whenever I want electronics, I sit on it for months, shop around for the best deal, and it's always refurbished," samantha g said. "It does save you money in the end."

"There is no better treat in this life than financial freedom," Bradley said.

Read Next: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Image: Shutterstock