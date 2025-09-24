Dave Ramsey Calls Co-Host's 3% Retirement Withdrawal Rate Advice 'Hope-Stealing Trash' After 30-Year-Old With $120K Nest Egg Calls In Confused

For years, financial advisors have drilled the so-called "safe withdrawal rate" into the heads of retirement planners. The rule of thumb? Live on 4% of your nest egg per year, and your money should last. Some even say 3% is safer.

It's the industry standard—conservative, cautious, and endlessly repeated. But when a 30-year-old caller named Jay brought this up on "The Ramsey Show," it wasn't just the financial industry he questioned—it was Dave Ramsey's own co-host, George Kamel.

Jay had seen a video where one of Ramsey's personalities said a 30-year retirement horizon should mean sticking to a 3% withdrawal rate. That's what had Jay scratching his head, because Ramsey himself had previously said four to 5% was reasonable. So he called in to clear it up—and Ramsey's response quickly turned into a tirade.

"I don't know what the hell [he's] doing doing a 3% withdrawal rate because that's absolutely wrong," Ramsey shot back. "I'm going to have to find out where that video is and get it taken down. I hope we didn't put out trash like that."

So what's behind Ramsey's push for a much higher number? It all comes down to his investing expectations—and a deep distrust of what he calls "nerd rabbit holes" and overcautious academics. Ramsey argues that investors in "good mutual funds" can expect long-term returns of around 12%, citing the S&P 500's historical average of roughly 11.8%. Subtract average inflation, which he pegs at 4%, and that leaves 8%—which he says is safe to spend without ever touching the principal.

"If you're making 12 in good mutual funds and inflation has averaged 4% over the last 80 years, that leaves you 8," Ramsey said. "I'm perfectly comfortable drawing eight. But if you want to be a little bit conservative, seven—but sure not five or three."

He continued: "If you think you can only pull 4% off investments making 12, where the flip is the other 8% going? Four went to inflation. The other four is just sitting there. You are growing your investments instead of living off them."

According to Ramsey, that leftover growth just compounds unused—creating fear instead of freedom. The end result? People who could retire end up doubting they ever will.

In his view, the lower withdrawal rates aren't just wrong—they're damaging. "There's all these goobers out there who put this 4% crap in the market, and I'm just irate that we've joined the stupidity," he ranted. "What you're doing with this bogus math is you're stealing people's hope. That's why I'm pissed about it—because it's hope-stealing with super nerds that have never really done anything to start with. They don't have any investments, they just have theories."

Ramsey's bigger fear is that financial advice like the 3% rule convinces savers they'll never reach retirement at all. "When you tell people a million dollars only creates a $40,000 income, they think, ‘I'll never be able to save enough.' It makes people give up."

And if you're wondering who Ramsey blames for all this pessimism? He names names—well, sort of. "The problem is when you go down these stupid nerd rabbit holes in these Reddit threads with these morons who live in their mother's basement with a calculator," he said. "Then you put that out into the dadgum community, and people go, ‘I don't have enough money. It's hopeless.'"

For Jay, the reassurance was clear: keep saving 15% of income, stay the course, and don't get trapped in doomsday math. Ramsey reminded him that incomes typically rise over decades, investments can outperform conservative projections, and that retirement success isn't about fear—it's about discipline.

In classic Ramsey fashion, the moment wasn't just about numbers. It was about mindset. To him, the danger isn't overspending in retirement—it's letting overly cautious formulas rob people of confidence before they even get there.

And that's why when a young man with a solid start dared to question why Ramsey's own co-host was pushing 3%, the response wasn't just clarification—it was a rant. "There's a lot of studies that are stupid," he snapped. "I've actually freaking got investments, and I'm easily making 12%. It's just asinine that we do this stuff. Stay away from the 4% withdrawal rate morons."

At the end of the day, whether you're in the 3% camp, the 4% camp, or shouting right alongside Ramsey at 8%, the truth is retirement planning isn't one-size-fits-all. It depends on your income, your lifestyle, your risk tolerance, and how much sleep you want to lose at night.

The best move? Talk with a trusted financial advisor who can dig into your numbers, your spending habits, and your goals—so you don't end up relying on rules of thumb, YouTube rants, or basement calculators to plan your future.

