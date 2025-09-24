'They Want Their Own DoorDash, They're Gonna Be the Ones That Are Paying for It.' Influencer Defends Teaching Money by Making Her Tweens Cover Extras

Popular influencer Jessica Roderick has received a lot of support from her followers for her parenting rule that her 12- and 14-year-old children must pay for their personal purchases.

While applying makeup in a TikTok video, Roderick explains that while she covers all family necessities, her two oldest kids are responsible for their wants, such as ordering food from DoorDash and buying things from their Amazon wish lists.

"They want their own DoorDash, they're gonna be the ones that are paying for it," said Roderick, who gives her kids a weekly allowance and pays them for appearing in her social media posts. "My daughter has even DoorDashed herself a jar of pickles."

Don't Miss:

TikTok users agree, saying it's a great way to teach financial responsibility and help prepare her kids for the future.

"I honestly think you have a brilliant balance," TikTok user Callie Witts wrote. "I started giving my daughter her allowance for clothes and toiletries now after watching your videos. I think it's a brilliant way to teach them about money."

Christina Burns29 said the strategy will help her kids become more independent. "They are learning to treat money with respect. They are learning to budget, be responsible, and this will hopefully stop them getting into financial trouble in the future," she wrote. "Excellent parenting."

Several kids commented that their parents follow the same strategy.

"My mom is the same way, but I have my own job, not an allowance," deyluv_livy posted. "I'm so glad I didn't get a mom who takes my paycheck."

Trending: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Pau wrote, "My mom is the same, and it teaches you a lot."

Roderick's video received overwhelming support for her parenting style, but there's still a long-standing debate about how best to teach children about money.

While some parents use a permissive style, providing for all of their children's needs and wants without strict financial lessons, others, like Roderick, adopt a more authoritative approach.

Research suggests that an authoritative parenting style, which combines boundaries with communication, is often most effective in helping children develop solid financial habits, according to financial planning firm PringTurner.

The goal is to avoid overindulgence, which can lead to impulsive spending and a lack of understanding about the cost of living. Instead, a structured approach helps kids understand that money is a limited resource that requires management and planning.

See Also: Backed by $300M+ in Assets and Microsoft's Climate Fund, Farmland LP Opens Vital Farmland III to Accredited Investors

The debate also touches on the concept of paying children for chores, which Roderick does. While some believe chores should be a nonmonetary contribution to the family, others say that paying for work teaches children about earning income.

Roderick's method of providing an allowance and social media earnings gives her kids a source of income to budget with, a practice many commenters see as the key to her success in teaching financial responsibility.

"I also make them put the money they get from social media into a savings account for when they move out," she said. "My kids probably have more money than the average kid."

Read Next: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Image: Shutterstock