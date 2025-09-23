A High-Earning Couple Asks How To Stop Comparing Her Finances With Others: 'I Can't Stop Comparing Myself To Other Random People'

The more money you earn, the more choices you have, but it may never feel like enough if you keep comparing yourself to others. A Redditor recently had this concern, as she continues to stack herself against others when assessing if she and her husband are in a good financial spot.

"I can't stop comparing myself to other random people," she said.

The couple earns well over six figures, demonstrating that people can compare themselves to others regardless of how well they are doing. Several Redditors shared their thoughts in the comments.

Comparison Is The Thief Of Happiness

One of the top comments came from a Redditor who simply said that comparison is the thief of happiness. Looking at what others have and being envious can make your accomplishments look smaller.

It's also important to consider that there are many things you don't know about the people you're comparing yourself with. Some of them had better head starts, such as their parents paying for their college tuition. While there's nothing wrong with parents wanting to cover their children's college expenses, it's important to avoid comparing yourself with others when you don’t know the full story.

Some Redditors suggested that the wife go to therapy to sort out the issue. One of the commenters suggested that it is unfair to the husband that the wife constantly compares their finances with other people, especially since the husband is the breadwinner.

Get Off Of Social Media

Another Redditor told the original poster to get off social media, especially since she is comparing herself with others. Social media makes it easy to see the best parts of someone's life. People share their vacations and other highlights on social media, but they don't share the day-to-day struggles that they endure.

Seeing everyone at their best and constantly comparing yourself to them can lead to social anxiety and depression. Putting the phone down for a bit can help the original poster avoid comparing herself to others. However, the commenter wasn't done with their suggestions.

"Do some type of journaling or meditation. Nothing fancy," the commenter said. "Maybe find a hobby. This will solve most of it for you."

Compare Yourself To People Living On The Street

One Redditor put things into perspective when telling the wife to compare herself to people living on the street. The idea behind this sentiment is that few people are making six-figure incomes, and it's common for people to be treading water or on the streets.

"Be thankful!" the commenter concluded.

However, some Redditors argued that it's human nature to compare yourself with others and offered some ideas on how to deal with it.

"It's very natural to want more and compare," one commenter said. "We are programmed that way. I don't buy the therapy or bust argument."

"Humans have evolved to be social creatures," another commenter said. "Your social prestige within your immediate circle is just about the most important currency you can own and trade. Everyone cares about their social prestige."

