'Weddings Are Once In A Lifetime' — Mom Sides With 26-Year-Old Bride Who Wants $15K From Sister's Inheritance For Big Day

A 28-year-old woman wrote on Reddit's r/AITA_WIBTA_PUBLIC that her younger sister asked to borrow $15,000 from her inheritance to fund a lavish wedding.

Their father's estate, divided three years ago, left the younger daughter a mortgage-free home and the older daughter $50,000 in cash. Tension rose after the 26-year-old bride-to-be argued the money should help cover her $60,000 wedding.

Clash Over Inheritance And Priorities

The original poster explained she used her $50,000 to reduce student debt, set aside an emergency fund, and save for a house. Her younger sister, who inherited the family home outright, spent freely on trips, luxury goods, and cars.

Don't Miss:

That difference in priorities shaped the current conflict. The older sibling said she viewed her inheritance as a foundation for stability. When her sister asked for more, she declined, fearing the money would never be repaid.

The bride, engaged last year, planned a celebration for 300 guests with a designer gown and open bar. She asked her sister for $15,000 to fill a gap in the $60,000 budget, promising repayment within a year.

Her sibling refused, saying the money was not available for short-term wants. In the thread, she wrote that her sister accused her of being selfish and claimed their father would want her to "have the wedding of her dreams." The disagreement soon spread to extended family.

The family's mother sided with the bride, telling her older daughter to "Help family" because weddings are once in a lifetime. Her support added pressure, leaving the siblings estranged.

Trending: Jeff Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Hits A Big Sale On Charlotte Property – Investors Earning A 34.7% Return

Debate Splits Reddit Users

Many Redditors in the thread disagreed with the mother's stance. One wrote, "Tell her to get a HELOC on her house. Not your problem to fund." Another said, "If Dad wanted her to have cash to blow, he would have given her cash." Others added the bride already received more through inheriting property.

Not all responses supported refusal. Some commenters urged the OP to consider compromise.

One Redditor wrote, "The sister cared for the dad. If the sister hadn’t given that care, the house might have had to be sold anyway for care home fees." Another argued, "Get a lawyer and draw up loan papers so she understands that she MUST pay back the 15k or go to court. If she refuses then she never intended on paying you back."

Read Next:

Backed by $300M+ in Assets and Microsoft's Climate Fund, Farmland LP Opens Vital Farmland III to Accredited Investors

Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Image: Imagn Images