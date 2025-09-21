Dave Ramsey Says Credit Card Companies Are 'The Cigarette Of The Financial World.' He Warns Against Taking Their Advice On Anything

Financial expert Dave Ramsey is unapologetic when it comes to the credit card industry. His message is consistent: credit card companies don't deserve your trust, and their advice is often designed to keep you in debt.

Ramsey Calls Out Credit Card Lies And Cultural Messaging

On an episode of “The Ramsey Show,” a 60-year-old nurse named Carla called in from Florida. She was making $138,000 a year, had no mortgage, and had just finished paying off six credit cards. When she mentioned that a card company told her closing an account would hurt her credit score, Ramsey pushed back hard.

Don't Miss:

"Let me get this straight: a credit card company told you it's not a good idea to get rid of a credit card?" he asked. "Of course they did."

He told Carla the truth about credit scores: "There’s only one thing a credit score is good for: borrowing more money. Going into debt. Which is kind of the opposite of having money for retirement."

Ramsey put it bluntly: "We don’t take advice from credit card companies on anything. You are the cigarette of the financial world."

Ramsey praised Carla for her income and progress, encouraging her to ignore credit score warnings and continue her debt-free journey. "You are killing it with $138,000. Girl, I'm proud of you," he said. "Let's get these credit cards chopped up and get rid of this car payment."

Trending: If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

Why Ramsey Doesn’t Use Credit Cards At All

In an October appearance on “The Tucker Carlson Show,” host Tucker Carlson asked Ramsey, "What's wrong with having a credit card if you pay the balance every month?"

Ramsey didn't hold back: "Most people don't. That's the great lie." He continued, "Everybody talks about this theoretical discipline that they just freaking don't have."

According to Ramsey, 78% of people carry balances month to month. He compared it to mortgages, saying, "Just like 97% of the people don't pay a 30-year mortgage like a 15."

Ramsey, who hasn't owned a credit card in more than 30 years, said debit cards offer all the same convenience without the risk. "If you’re going to pay your credit card off every month and you’re really going to do that, then a debit card will work. It’s the exact same freaking thing."

See Also: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

He explained that cards change how people spend. "When you swipe plastic, you spend 12 to 18% more than if you lay down actual cash," he said. "Cash activates the pain center of the brain. Plastic doesn't."

Even Apple Pay got criticism. "You just moved your phone around like you just returned a text, and now you’re walking out of Home Depot with another tool," Ramsey said.

Marketing, Psychology And The Real Cost Of Rewards

Ramsey said people with advanced degrees often brag about getting 1% cash back, but he doesn't buy it. "So you’re going to run 100 grand through your Discover card to get $1,000 back. On what planet does that build wealth?"

Carlson asked why credit card companies don't get criticized the way banks and politicians do. Ramsey blamed marketing: "We're taught again with the most repetitive, sophisticated marketing over the longest period of time in human history… we’ve been taught don’t leave home without it."

He called it cultural conditioning. "It's an altar that we worship at. And it's not," he said.

Read Next: Have $100k+ to invest? Charlie Munger says that's the toughest milestone — don't stall now. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor and keep building

Image: Shutterstock