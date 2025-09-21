Breaking A $1,800 A Year Habit Felt 'Life-Changing.' The First Month Alone Put $126 Back In Their Pocket

A Reddit post shared how quitting a morning coffee shop routine has been nothing short of “life-changing”—and the math backs it up.

“I used to spend $6-7 every morning at Starbucks on my way to work,” the person wrote on r/Frugal. “Did the math recently and realized I was spending over $1,800 a year on coffee.”

Swapping Coffee Shops For Home Brewing

The poster shared that after buying a $25 French press, they started brewing at home. The result? Better coffee, more time, and extra cash. “Takes literally 4 minutes, tastes better than what I was buying, and I’ve already saved $126 this month,” they said.

But the hardest part wasn't learning how to make the coffee. It was breaking the routine. "I actually missed the social interaction with the baristas more than the coffee itself," they admitted. To fill that gap, they now read before work instead of waiting in line.

The post sparked a massive conversation about small, daily habits quietly draining people's budgets. Others chimed in with everything from quitting alcohol to ditching takeout.

“Two years ago I stopped drinking alcohol of any kind and buying coffee out. I’m pretty much a millionaire (jk) now from the money I’ve saved on that alone,” one person joked.

Others added that quitting alcohol had ripple effects beyond just booze costs. “The booze itself, the food I ate when buzzed, the Ubers, the online shopping. I do not miss it. Neither does my checking account,” another wrote.

Someone who quit daily energy drinks and coffee said they finally realized just how fast these things added up. "My coworker gets Starbucks 1-2 times every day with add-ons. Once or twice a year she’ll say she’s quitting, but it only lasts a week."

When Billionaires Say “Just Skip Coffee”

Advice to quit spending money on coffee has been around for years, and while it can genuinely save money, it can come across as out-of-touch—especially when it’s coming from billionaires.

For instance, billionaire investor Mark Cuban once wrote, “Instead of coffee, drink water. Instead of going to McDonald’s, eat Mac and Cheese. Cut up your credit cards. […] If you really want to be rich, you need to find the discipline.”

Nine years later, Australian developer Tim Gurner famously blamed millennials' financial struggles on $4 coffee and $19 avocado toast. But that kind of advice hasn't aged well.

Between rising costs of living, wage stagnation, and structural inequality, skipping lattes isn’t enough for most people to build wealth. Today, building long-term financial stability often requires more than just discipline—it also takes access to opportunities, fair wages, and smart investing.

Still, there's truth in the core idea: cutting small daily expenses can create momentum. Whether it's quitting coffee shops, canceling food delivery, or giving up smoking, the savings add up—and for many, those changes feel empowering.

Image: Shutterstock