Her Husband Racked Up Credit Card Debt In Their Children's Names And Wanted Her To Absolve Him. Dave Ramsey Said, 'Your Husband Is Scum'

A woman from Texas called into “The Ramsey Show” recently with a shocking story about her soon-to-be ex-husband. She said he secretly opened credit cards using their children’s identities, ran up major debt, and then emptied his retirement account to pay it off. Now, he’s asking her to sign legal documents that would absolve him of any wrongdoing.

Ramsey Gets Outraged

“No good. Not happening,” personal finance expert Dave Ramsey said flatly. Then he added, “Your husband is scum. Anybody that would screw his own kids over is scum.”

He called the situation “criminal fraud” and said it was a textbook case of identity theft. “Your husband is a criminal. Oh, and who did he steal from? His children. What a jerk.”

Ramsey was clear about how to respond to the paperwork the husband wanted signed: “No, I am not signing any paperwork except paperwork that puts him in jail. That's the paperwork we’re signing on him.”

The caller, Alexandria, said her husband kept insisting it wasn’t possible to pull credit reports for their kids. But Ramsey immediately shot that down. “Yes, you can,” he said. “You can pull kids’ credit reports and you can freeze them. We know this because we did it when Rachel was a minor.”

Co-host Rachel Cruze backed that up, saying it’s not only possible but important. “You do it to protect them from ID theft just in general with the internet and scams,” she said.

Ramsey said that freezing their kids’ credit is the best way to prevent any more fraud. “If they actually check the credit before they issue the credit card, they won’t issue it if it’s frozen next time he tries to do this. Because there will be a next time. This guy is a serious con artist.”

Ramsey also told Alexandria not to trust anything her husband says going forward. “Anything this guy says is not true. If his mouth is moving, he’s lying. This is a guy who would steal his own children’s identity for his own personal benefit.”

He strongly advised her to pull the credit reports immediately to see the real damage and to report the crime to the police. “I would file a criminal [report] on him,” Ramsey said. “I’d have the police—I’d set him up and say, ‘Hey, somebody stole my kid’s identity.’ Oh, it was him. Absolutely.”

He closed by reinforcing how serious the situation is: “I don’t want this guy near them again. This is unbelievable.”

Image: Shutterstock