She Gives Each Kid $750 For Back-To-School: Mom Defends Big-Ticket Allowances To Teach Money Skills — Internet Loses It

Jessica Roderick just handed each of her kids $750 for back-to-school shopping, and the internet can’t decide if it's good parenting or not.

Her allowance system isn’t about spoiling her children, though. In a TikTok video, the Tampa, Florida mom shows that it’s about teaching them that money runs out, choices have consequences, and budgeting beats asking for more. While parents debate whether $750 is too much or too little, Roderick is running a real-world experiment in financial literacy.

Her approach mirrors how smart retail traders learn the markets by starting with manageable stakes, making real decisions, and letting the lessons stick.

The rules are simple for Roderick's $750 for back-to-school shopping: Buy your clothes and a backpack. No bailouts if you blow it all on designer sneakers. She uses debit cards so the kids can track every purchase.

TikTok commenters are split between applauding her plan and questioning whether kids need that much cash. But Roderick isn’t just throwing money at her children; she’s creating controlled chaos where they learn real lessons without real disasters.

It’s the same logic behind why retail traders often start small. Better to lose $500 learning how markets work than to blow $50,000 on your first trade because you never learned the basics.

Retail investors now make up about 20% to 35% of daily trading volume, and most of them started with tiny amounts. Nearly three-quarters of trades involve less than $5,000, with many microcap trades under $1,000.

These small bets teach lessons: how fees eat profits, why timing matters, and what it feels like when your “sure thing” tanks. The same principle applies to kids managing their own money.



Roderick’s kids are learning what most adults never figure out: money is finite, choices matter, and budgeting beats impulse buying every time.

Studies show retail traders typically underperform the market by about 2% annually, largely due to emotional decisions and poor timing. But those who start with structured, small-scale learning often develop better habits that pay off long-term.

Whether it’s a kid choosing between designer jeans or having money left for lunch, or a trader deciding between a meme stock and an index fund, the lessons are the same: Think before you spend, plan ahead, and accept the consequences.

Roderick’s $750 experiment isn’t about spoiling kids, it’s about preparing them for a world where financial literacy matters more than ever. Sometimes the best education comes with real stakes attached.

