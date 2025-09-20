'I Was Freaking Out': Illinois Worker Hears Someone In Their Town Won $1M — Then Realizes the Lotto Winner Is… Them

For one Illinois Lotto player, the daydream of winning big turned into a huge double-take.

An impulsive decision to buy $10 worth of tickets while filling up their gas tank turned into a $1 million bonanza, according to an Illinois Lottery news release.

The winner said they found out at work the next day that someone in the town of Justice had won. It turned out that "someone" was them.

"At first, I thought I had won $1,000," said Rainy Day Fund, the moniker the winner chose to preserve their anonymity. "Then I scanned it again, and a few more zeros popped up. I had to do a double-take and scanned it about 20 more times before it finally sank in. I was freaking out."

Don't Miss:

Americans spend over $100 billion annually on lottery tickets, surpassing their combined spending on cigarettes, music, sports tickets, movie tickets, books and video games, according to the Knowledge at Wharton business analysis journal.

Despite the long odds — around 1 in 300 million for a jackpot — and a high rate of negative returns, lottery sales continue to climb.

From a financial perspective, the behavior is irrational, yet the hope of a life-changing payout drives people to buy tickets year after year.

The lottery's appeal isn't just about the potential money. It's also about the thrill of anticipation and the joy of dreaming big. Players buy a ticket to a world of "what if" scenarios, imagining how their lives could change.

Trending: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

But for some people, lotteries are more than a game — they're a financial drain. Research shows that poor self-control, a lack of understanding of probability and low financial literacy lead people to overspend.

One study estimated that if Americans had better self-control and a higher grasp of finances and statistics, they would spend 43% less on lottery tickets.

Although a lottery windfall can help pay off debt and allow the winner to splurge on something they otherwise could not afford, there are drawbacks to consider, according to Psychology Today.

See Also: Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund Just Backed This Farmland Manager — Accredited Investors Can Join the Same Fund

Sudden wealth can come with a dose of guilt or anxiety, and it can interfere with your sense of purpose. Winners often face an onslaught of unsolicited pleas from friends and strangers, and the stress can damage their relationships.

It's important to have a solid financial plan, or the money could disappear as fast as it arrived.

Rainy Day Fund said they plan to focus on a mix of saving and celebrating, investing a portion of the money while also splurging on their wedding and honeymoon.

"My friends are in the financial industry, so I'm hoping they'll help me invest wisely," they said. "But one thing's for sure — I'll be using some of it for my wedding and honeymoon next year."

Read Next: Shaquille O'Neal Wants People to Take Heart Health Seriously — This AI-ECG Could Make That Easier

Image: Shutterstock