Billionaire Charlie Munger Said If You Want To Get Rich, You'll Need To Be 'Shrewd'—The World Won't Reward You Just Because You Want It

Some people wait around hoping life will just hand them wealth because they really, really want it. Charlie Munger would've raised an eyebrow—and then told you to cut it out.

The late Munger, legendary investor, Berkshire Hathaway BRK BRK.B)) vice chair, and Warren Buffett's right-hand man for more than five decades, didn't sugarcoat the truth. At a 2005 Wesco Financial meeting, Munger gave one of his more sobering—and practical—rundowns on what it actually takes to win in life and money. It wasn't all optimism and bootstraps. It was realism, sharpened by wit.

"People need to ask, ‘How do I play the hand that has been dealt me?' The world is not going to give you extra return just because you want it," Munger said. "You have to be very shrewd and hard working to get a little extra. It's so much easier to reduce your wants."

So what's he saying? In a world where influencers tell you to manifest millions, Munger basically said: manifest all you want, but if you don't play your hand well, the house still wins. Success isn't granted on desire alone—it takes shrewd thinking and serious work. And even then? Maybe you get "a little extra."

This was classic Munger: dry, blunt, and weirdly comforting. He wasn't promising unicorns and Lambos. He was handing out reality checks—and suggesting a far less stressful alternative. Instead of chasing ever-higher returns, maybe stop needing so much in the first place. As in, if the finish line keeps moving, maybe don't run faster—just move the line.

And while Buffett was known for driving the same car for years and scarfing McDonald's breakfast on the way to work, Munger took frugality to another level. Buffett once joked that Munger's idea of luxury travel was "an air-conditioned bus." He wasn't kidding.

That's what made Munger's message resonate. He wasn't just preaching simplicity—he lived it.

He also wasn't naive. He acknowledged the playing field isn't always fair:

"There are a lot of smart people and a lot of them cheat, so it's not easy to win."

Cue the nervous laughter in the room. But again, not wrong. Munger wasn't bitter—he was just brutally clear-eyed. There are plenty of people with brains, ambition, and no problem cutting corners. So if you're playing fair, you're going to need strategy and grit.

But even with all that, he suggested keeping your ego in check.

"One of the smartest things a person can do is dampen investment expectations," he said. "That would be mature and responsible."

Translation? Stop expecting Berkshire-level returns from your index fund. Not everyone's going to double their net worth every five years. And that's OK.

Munger also took a jab—albeit a soft one—at those chasing Wall Street clout instead of actual fulfillment. He noted hearing that half of the students at elite universities wanted hedge fund or private equity gigs just to keep up with their classmates at Goldman Sachs.

"This can't possibly end well in terms of meeting these expectations," he said.

He wasn't being dramatic. He was pointing out that chasing someone else's finish line often ends in burnout. Not riches.

And just when you thought Munger couldn't twist the knife more cleverly, he joked that the sanest person he knew was the one who got rich and stopped trying to get richer.

"There's nothing crazy about that," Munger said. "We're the crazy ones."

No lectures. No humblebrags. Just a billionaire telling a room full of hopefuls that it's smarter to want less, be sharp, and call it enough when it is enough.

Turns out the secret to wealth, at least in Munger's world, wasn't chasing more—it was knowing when to stop.

Image: Shutterstock