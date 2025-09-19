Grant Cardone's Comparison Strategy Can Get You Ahead Of 99% Of People: 'Rate Yourself Against A Master'

Some people say that you shouldn't compare yourself to others and instead focus on becoming better than the person you were yesterday. That's what made real estate investor Grant Cardone's recent TikTok clip all the more shocking, as he encouraged people to compare themselves to others.

However, he isn't talking about comparing yourself to neighbors and friends. He told his audience to compare themselves with the best.

"Rate yourself against a master," he said.

People Are Earning A Lot More Than You

One of Cardone's most controversial lines is that he believes he would be embarrassed with himself as a husband and a father if he earned $400,000 per year. He repeated that line at the start of the TikTok clip and offered some valuable context around it.

"If you're working in a company, and the guy or gal next to you is making three, four, five, or 10 times more money than you're making, it's you," he said. "You don't know something that she knows."

Going from a $50,000 salary to an $80,000 salary is a big leap that should be celebrated. However, if you rate yourself against people who earn more than $1 million per year, you'll realize that you still have more work to do. Some people may get discouraged by this mentality, but it can also inspire you to take additional actions that allow you to earn more money.

Cardone loathes the idea of being a big fish in a small pond. He'd rather be a big fish in a big pond.

Cardone Asked His Daughter To Rate Her Driving Skills

Cardone then used a story with his daughter to demonstrate this point. His 15-year-old daughter is a new driver who drives Cardone to work every day. He then asked her to rate herself as a driver from one to 10. She gave herself an eight, but Cardone's follow-up question had her reconsider.

"What do you rate me?" Cardone asked her.

His daughter then changed her rating to a four out of 10, realizing that she doesn't have as much driving experience as Cardone. It's easy to feel like a top-tier professional when you do not compare yourself with others.

Viewing yourself as a 10 out of 10 doesn't offer many opportunities for improvement. However, if you surround yourself with people who make you feel like a four out of 10, you will want to improve yourself.

Watch People Who Are Doing Better Than You

Cardone wrapped up the TikTok clip by saying that his aggression and desire to work harder than anyone else come from watching people who are doing better than him.

"If they can do that, I can do that," Cardone said.

Everyone started at the bottom and had to develop their skills over time. They had to gradually build out their networks, create businesses, and get their first few customers. Cardone regularly looks to expand his network and surrounds himself with superstars.

Not everyone will have Cardone's success and network, but anyone can get there with the right work and effort.

