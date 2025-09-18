Mark Cuban Says 'Everything Is a Meme' in Today's Market — and Warns Retail Traders Can 'Move Stocks More Than Analysts' Opendoor Is A Good Example

Mark Cuban says “everything is a meme” in today’s stock market, a blunt assessment of how retail traders have reshaped investing.

Cuban contrasted the current environment with the dot-com bubble in a recent conversation with Axios, arguing that younger investors now treat stocks much like meme coins and cryptocurrencies as vehicles for speculation. The rise of retail trading, powered by social media and easy-to-use apps, has moved market dynamics in ways Wall Street analysts can’t always predict.

Opendoor Technologies is a clear example of that phenomenon. In the last month, retail investors piled in, running up the stock’s price more than 300% just before the online buyer and seller of residential real estate announced a new CEO and board shake-up.

Don't Miss:

The same firms that backed Uber, Venmo and eBay are investing in this pre-IPO company disrupting a $1.8T market — and you can too at just $2.90/share.

Kevin O'Leary Loves ‘Wonderful Recurring Cash Flows' — These Small Industrial Assets Deliver Just That

Cuban, the billionaire investor who successfully navigated the dot-com crash by selling Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999, sees fundamental differences between then and now. “Back then day traders had minimal online resources,” he told Axios. Today’s landscape has transformed completely.

“Younger traders are far more risk tolerant than before,” Cuban explained. “They see the volatility of crypto, particularly meme coins, and see stocks as just one more version of meme coins.”

Cuban’s most striking observation extends beyond obvious meme stocks to established companies. “From the kids I talk to, they see (Nvidia) and the big 7 the same way,” he noted, referring to the so-called Magnificent Seven tech giants. “Everything is a meme to individual traders these days.”

Trending: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Perhaps most significantly, Cuban argues that retail traders can now “move stocks more than analysts can,” a shift in market power that reflects the democratization of trading through apps and social media coordination.

Opendoor illustrates Cuban’s thesis, though the billionaire didn’t mention the company specifically. The real estate platform’s recent performance shows how retail sentiment can override business fundamentals.

Starting in late July, retail investors began targeting Opendoor after identifying it as a potential short squeeze candidate. Nearly 24% of the company’s float was shorted, making it vulnerable to rapid price increases if buying pressure forced short sellers to cover positions.

Social media coordination drove the rally. Discussions on Reddit’s WallStreetBets and other platforms triggered momentum that sent the stock soaring over 300% in a matter of weeks. The surge came without significant changes to Opendoor’s underlying business or financial performance.

See Also: Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

The timing proved Cuban’s point about narrative-driven markets. Opendoor's announcement of new CEO Kaz Nejatian, previously the chief operating officer of Shopify, and the return of co-founders to the board came in September, after the meme stock rally, not before it.

Yet the stock jumped another 75% on the leadership news, showing how perception continues to drive value beyond traditional metrics.

Cuban’s assessment reflects what may be a lasting shift rather than a temporary trend. The infrastructure of social media platforms, accessible options trading, and real-time data that supports retail coordination continues to evolve and strengthen.

For institutional investors, this represents a fundamental change in how markets operate. When individual traders can move stocks more dramatically than professional analysts, traditional valuation methods must account for viral potential and sentiment factors that can override business fundamentals.

Cuban’s observation that “everything is a meme” captures the new reality of investing in the social media age. Markets aren’t just financial anymore, they’re cultural phenomena where viral moments can create extraordinary returns or devastating losses.

Read Next: $100k+ in investable assets? Match with a fiduciary advisor for free to learn how you can maximize your retirement and save on taxes – no cost, no obligation.

Image: Imagn Images