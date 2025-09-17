Success Isn't An Option, It's A Duty,' Says Grant Cardone. 'Your Family Doesn't Need Excuses, They Need Results'

Entrepreneur and real estate investor Grant Cardone isn't known for sugarcoating advice. And in a recent post on X, he delivered another straightforward message: “Success isn't an option, it's a duty. Your family doesn't need your excuses; they need your results.”

Focus On Responsibility, Not Excuses

Cardone’s message is simple: Stop waiting around. “Quit waiting for luck, quit hoping the government saves you, and quit believing that playing small is safe,” he said. For him, wealth isn't about luxury. It’s about freedom, options, and responsibility. “Money buys freedom, choices, and security — and it's your responsibility to provide those.”

This isn't a new theme for Cardone. Back in March, he posted, “95% of success is just showing up!” Whether it's earning trust, raising great kids, or keeping faith, his advice is consistent: show up, even when you’re scared or tired. “Show up and watch the miracles God instills on you,” he wrote.

Stop Cutting Back, Start Scaling Up

Cardone is also critical of the common advice to save your way to wealth. “If you want to get wealthy, stop obsessing over cutting back and start obsessing over making more,” he said recently. In his view, focusing too much on frugality holds people back.

“You don't get rich by saving pennies, you get rich by scaling income,” Cardone said. He believes your energy should go toward earning more, not trimming coffee budgets. And visibility matters too. “Money loves attention — if people don't know who you are, they can't pay you. Stop hiding, get loud, and dominate your space.”

His financial advice leans toward investing in income-generating assets like real estate. “Real estate beats a savings account any day of the week,” he wrote. He also prefers to put money to work instead of stockpiling it. “Don't stockpile cash; cash is trash.”

Cardone draws a clear line between good and bad debt: “Bad debt buys toys, good debt buys assets.” He also encourages delaying lifestyle purchases until your investments can cover them. “Don't buy liabilities until your assets can pay for them.”

Think Bigger And Stay Broke?

Cardone says building wealth means having multiple income streams and staying disciplined. “The wealthy never depend on one flow of income — they create multiple streams so no single setback can wipe them out,” he said.

To avoid blowing money on “stupid stuff,” Cardone even suggests staying “broke” on purpose by locking up cash in deals.

His message ends where it began: with mindset. “If your goals don't scare you, you're playing too small,” he said. “Success is your duty, your obligation, and your responsibility. Nobody's coming to save you, so you better commit to building wealth like your life depends on it — because it does.”

