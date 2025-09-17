Winning The Game Within The Game – The Top 5 Highest Earning NIL Deals For College Athletes

The ability to earn money through "name, image, and likeness" rights has helped many college athletes become millionaires before ever turning pro. Here are the top five earners in terms of NIL, valuations according to Fox Sports.

University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning's estimated $6.8 million valuation was enough to put him in the top spot. Multiple factors figure into NIL valuations, and they almost all play in Manning's favor. First, he's the starting quarterback for one of the most visible football programs in the country. Second, Manning is third-generation football royalty.

His grandfather is former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning, and legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning are his uncles. That family lineage, plus the Longhorns' intensely loyal fan base, makes Manning an ideal pitchman for a multitude of products. He has deals with nationally recognized companies like Electronic Arts EA and Vuori, according to Fox Sports.

University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck, whose valuation is estimated at $4.3 million, takes the second spot. Beck began his career at the University of Georgia, where he helped the Bulldogs win a Southeastern Conference championship in 2024. He declared himself eligible for the 2025 NFL draft, where Beck was projected to go in the middle rounds, according to Athlon Sports.

Fortunately for Beck, Miami needed a starting quarterback after losing Cam Ward to the NFL. The university's NIL collective made Beck an attractive offer that could be worth up to $6 million if he meets certain incentives, according to Athlon Sports. Beck's ability to return to school and potentially boost his draft stock while still earning millions of dollars is a prime example of the freedom and flexibility that NIL offers today's college athletes.

Ohio State University wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is slated to earn $4.2 million, comes in third. Smith was highly recruited out of high school, and he made an instant impact at Ohio State. He was an integral part of the team's national championship campaign. Smith is also on the cover of EA Sports' "College Football 26" video game, and that's not all. He has deals with Lululemon, Red Bull, and Nintendo, according to Fox Sports.

Smith's talent is elite, but he's not eligible for the NFL draft until 2027, where he is projected as a potential No. 1 pick by Sports Illustrated. In the meantime, he will continue to reap substantial benefits from his NIL deals. He could also increase his NIL earnings if he has another standout season, especially if he wins the Heisman Trophy or Ohio State repeats as national champion.

Brigham Young University forward AJ Dybantsa is the first basketball player on the list. His estimated $4.1 million NIL earnings package puts him in fourth place. Dybantsa, who played high school basketball in Utah, is ranked as the nation's top basketball prospect by ESPN.

His decision to attend BYU instead of a traditional college basketball powerhouse like Duke or the University of Kentucky speaks to the potential that NIL deals have to level the recruiting playing field. BYU, which is a very well-respected university in its own right, put together an NIL package appealing enough to convince Dybantsa to turn down established powers and remain in-state.

Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is fifth with his $3.7 million deal. Nussmeier is also taking advantage of being able to take a middle road between going pro and remaining in college.

Nussmeier was eligible for the 2025 draft but chose to stay in school, hoping to boost his stock in the 2026 draft, according to Fox Sports. This season will be his second as the starting quarterback for the Tigers. He has NIL deals with Powerade and Electronic Arts among the most prominent sponsors.

Every player on this list is going to be very well compensated for their athletic exploits in the upcoming season, but making a lot of money is only half the battle. Keeping that money, or better yet, growing wealth, will require careful financial planning. Hopefully, all these young men will seize this opportunity to build generational wealth by creating and diversifying solid investment portfolios.

Image: Shutterstock