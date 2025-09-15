'Stop Obsessing Over Cutting Back,' Says Grant Cardone. If You Want Wealth, 'Start Obsessing Over Making More'

Building wealth, according to entrepreneur and real estate investor Grant Cardone, isn't about saving pennies. In a recent post on X, he shared his frank take on what it really takes to achieve financial success.

Focus On Income, Not Frugality

“If you want to get wealthy, stop obsessing over cutting back and start obsessing over making more,” Cardone wrote. According to him, most people spend too much time trying to trim expenses when they should be putting that energy into increasing their income.

Don't Miss:

Would You Have Invested in eBay or Uber Early? The Same Backers Are Betting on This Vacation Home Platform

Kevin O'Leary Says Real Estate's Been a Smart Bet for 200 Years — This Platform Lets Anyone Tap Into It

He dismissed the idea that saving alone can make you rich. “You don't get rich by saving pennies, you get rich by scaling income,” he said. That means thinking bigger, finding ways to earn more, and building something that grows.

Visibility is another theme Cardone hammered home. “Money loves attention — if people don't know who you are, they can't pay you,” he said. His advice? “Stop hiding, get loud, and dominate your space.”

Instead of stashing money away, Cardone believes in putting it to work. “Don't stockpile cash; cash is trash,” he wrote. Instead, he suggests putting it into “income-producing assets that pay you every single month.”

Trending: They Sold Their Last Real Estate Company for Nearly $1B — Now They're Building the Future of U.S. Industrial Growth

He pointed to real estate as a prime example: “Real estate beats a savings account any day of the week.” He views it as one of the most reliable vehicles for building long-term wealth, thanks to its potential for steady cash flow, appreciation and tax advantages. Unlike traditional savings accounts that often lose value to inflation, real estate allows your money to grow while also generating monthly income.

Cardone also drew a line between good and bad debt. “Bad debt buys toys, good debt buys assets,” he said. And when it comes to enjoying the fruits of your labor, his rule is simple: “Don't buy liabilities until your assets can pay for them.”

For long-term security, he stressed the importance of having multiple income streams. “The wealthy never depend on one flow of income — they create multiple streams so no single setback can wipe them out,” he said.

See Also: Bill Gates Invests Billions in Green Tech — This Tree-Free Material Could Be the Next Big Breakthrough

And to keep yourself disciplined? Cardone suggests staying “broke” on purpose. “Stay broke by putting your money into deals so you don't waste it on stupid stuff.”

His final message was about mindset: think big, take responsibility, and stop waiting for someone else to change your situation. “If your goals don't scare you, you're playing too small,” he wrote. “Success is your duty, your obligation, and your responsibility. Nobody's coming to save you, so you better commit to building wealth like your life depends on it — because it does.”

Read Next: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Image: Shutterstock