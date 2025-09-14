'We're Family, You Should Help,' Says 30-Year-Old Who Drained His Savings On A Luxury Car And Now Faces Repossession Without $10,000

A 28-year-old shared on Reddit's r/AITA_WIBTA_PUBLIC that their 30-year-old brother asked for $10,000 to cover arrears and prevent his luxury car from being repossessed after draining his savings and maxing out credit cards.

According to the Redditor, the brother had a long history of poor money management despite earning a stable salary. Earlier this year, he purchased an expensive luxury car that emptied his savings. To cover the purchase, he also borrowed money from relatives and relied on multiple credit cards.

When he fell behind on payments, he turned to his younger sibling for help. When refused, he accused them of being selfish, insisting, "We're family, you should help.

The dispute deepened when the brother reportedly told their parents that the sibling was being unreasonable. The parents then pressured the 28-year-old to reconsider lending the money. The sibling explained they had worked hard to save and no longer trusted lending to someone with repeated financial problems. "I'm not going to keep bailing him out," OP wrote in the post.

Dog Becomes Leverage In Escalating Feud

The conflict escalated when the brother threatened to take away the dog. The pet had originally been a birthday gift, but he now claimed ownership. Users in the thread urged the 28-year-old to protect the dog, suggesting microchipping or securing veterinary records to establish ownership.

Others said the threat was a sign of deeper issues, pointing out that financial stress had turned into personal retaliation. "And press charges if he tries to take your dog," one commenter wrote, calling the situation a matter of responsibility rather than family obligation.

Comment Thread Divides On Responsibility

"Maybe no one should bail him out? A 30-year-old is old enough to live with the consequences," one Reddit user wrote, with many others arguing that being relatives does not make someone a financial safety net.

Another added, "He can sell the car and buy a Toyota. You have your act together and your brother needs to learn the same."

Not everyone agreed. Some users argued that family support has limits but should not be dismissed. One commenter said, "But family is family!"

"I think give him however much he spent on the dog now as an early birthday present to him," another user suggested as a compromise.

Others pointed out that if the parents believed in helping, they could provide the money themselves instead of shifting the responsibility.

