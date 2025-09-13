'I Can't Imagine Not Having A Cleaner' The Middle Class Debates If A House Cleaner Is A Luxury Or A Necessity

Is a house cleaner a necessary expense that saves couples a lot of time, or is it something middle class households can easily live without? This debate made its way into the Middle Class Finance subreddit, and it generated hundreds of comments.

A wife told Reddit that she wants a house cleaner while the kids are young, while the husband said a house cleaner is a luxury that isn't suitable for the middle class. He wants to invest the extra money instead of putting it into a house cleaner.

They earn a household income of $235,000 per year and take home $108,000 per year. The couple has a $3,500 monthly mortgage payment and would pay $340 per month for a house cleaner. The wife calculated that it would come to $170 every other week.

"I can't imagine not having a cleaner," one Redditor responded in the comments..

That wasn't the only comment. The post got hundreds of comments. Some people debated whether it is a luxury or not, while others provided practical advice.

Spending Time With Kids Vs. Cleaning The House

The top comment came from a Redditor who acknowledged that having a house cleaner is a luxury that's worth it. While it's an extra expense, you will get more time back in your day, and for some people, that's more than worth the cost.

"We used to spend an entire day cleaning the house, but with a kid, it is difficult. Now we justify the cost because we can spend the day with the kid vs cleaning the house," the Redditor said.

Although you will pay money for a house cleaner to do something you could have done on your own, you cannot buy back time. It's normal for parents to wish they had spent more time with their children when the children become adults. Being more present during their youngest years can shape them into better adults while providing everyone with great memories.

Paying To Save Time Can Reduce Stress

Paying for a house cleaner not only saves you time for the cleaning days. It also frees up your mind to focus on other things. You will also perform at a higher level since there isn't as much stress clouding your mind.

One Redditor said that when you incur a new expense, you should always ask yourself if this purchase will reduce stress. While buying a handbag won't reduce stress, you will likely have less stress if you hire a house cleaner.

Another Redditor mentioned a PNAS research paper that confirms paying to save time results in a lot more happiness than material purchases.

"Around the world, increases in wealth have produced an unintended consequence: a rising sense of time scarcity. We provide evidence that using money to buy time can provide a buffer against this time famine, thereby promoting happiness," the study asserts.

Is The Husband Helping With The Cleaning?

One Redditor asked if the husband is willing to help out with cleaning more often. The question came from a commenter who earns less than half of what the original poster earns, but they are still planning to pay for a house cleaner and save up for retirement. The post came from a husband who acknowledged that he fell short on his half of the cleaning.

If the husband doesn't do any cleaning, he may not value the work that goes into it as much as the wife. That's why a few Redditors want to know how the cleaning responsibilities are split between the couple. One Redditor said that a house cleaner is cheaper than a divorce. While having the wife clean shouldn't make or break a marriage, it is small things like this that can add up.

Another Redditor suggested having the house cleaner stop by one day per month to get started. It's a compromise that can show the husband how valuable a house cleaner can be. Then, it may be easier for the wife to negotiate having the house cleaner stop by every other week.

Image: Shutterstock