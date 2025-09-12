'I Can't Stand The Thought Of Marrying Someone In This Financial Shape' — 49-Year-Old Dumps Girlfriend Over $200,000 Debt

A 49-year-old man ended his relationship after learning his girlfriend carried nearly $200,000 in debt, including a $700 monthly car payment.

Posting on Reddit's "Am I The A**hole?" forum, the man explained he runs his own business and enjoys financial stability. The revelation of his partner's financial obligations, combined with her spending habits, led him to say he could not imagine a marriage under those conditions.

Debt Discovery Ends Relationship

The man described himself as financially savvy, with no credit card debt, no vehicle payments, and student loans paid off years ago. He said his hard work gave him a stress-free lifestyle that he values deeply.

By contrast, his girlfriend—who has five children, two of whom still live at home—earns a six-figure salary but carries six figures in student loans, $50,000 in credit card debt, and thousands more in medical bills.

Alongside those debts, she makes a $700 monthly car payment. He added that she often overdrew her checking account but still scheduled weekly appointments for nails, lashes, and hair. "I can't stand the thought of marrying someone in this financial shape," he said.

Online Reactions Spark Debate

The post drew strong opinions. Some supported his decision, saying finances are central to long-term relationships. One commenter wrote, "You def shouldn't go into a serious relationship w/somebody who is already drowning in debt." Others said the man was right to protect his stability, arguing that financial responsibility matters as much as love when planning a future.

"I'd be hesitant to get married, at least without a prenup … but if she's able to cover her expenses and isn't going deeper into debt, I wouldn't necessarily nope out of the relationship," one commenter wrote. Not everyone agreed, with some saying the decision lacked context and compassion.

Rising Debt Across Households

The viral breakup comes as many Americans continue to struggle with financial strain. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Q2 report, U.S. household debt rose by $185 billion — about a 1% increase from Q1 — to a record $18.39 trillion.

Credit card balances alone climbed by $27 billion, reaching roughly $1.21 trillion, and delinquency rates edged higher, with 4.4% of debt in some stage of non-payment.

Meanwhile, Experian reports the average credit card balance rose to $6,618 in Q1, up 1.2% year over year. Financial planners caution that without budgeting and discipline, carrying high debt while maintaining discretionary spending — on items like luxury services — can push households into financial distress.

Image: Shutterstock