'Right After Hell Freezes Over' — Son Refuses Dad's Demand To Quit Swiss University And Support Stepbrother Who Burned Through College Fund

A Missouri native shared on Reddit's r/entitledparents how his father diverted a college fund originally set aside by his late mother to pay for his stepbrother's education.

The man later left the U.S. for Switzerland, using his inherited citizenship to enroll in a local university. Years later, after the stepbrother depleted the fund, the father demanded that he quit his studies abroad and return home to provide financial support — a request he refused.

College Fund Redirected To Stepbrother

According to the Reddit post, the man's mother, who died when he was 13, had contributed to a college fund intended for him. His father remarried and chose to give the fund to his stepson, citing the need for "family support."

The poster said he was instead allowed to remain in the family home while he planned his next steps. Friends later informed him that his stepbrother spent the fund on a private apartment, car, and parties, leaving nothing for tuition.

Moving To Switzerland For Studies

Because of his mother's Swiss nationality, the man held citizenship by descent. He wrote that he began researching universities abroad and found tuition in Switzerland significantly lower than in the U.S.

After securing a passport and admission, he relocated overseas. "I had already figured things out," he explained, adding that he quietly left his father's home after graduation. He has since pursued studies in German and said the transition was difficult at first but later became manageable.

Parents Push For Support

The Reddit user said his family reconnected after seeing his social media posts about life abroad. They reportedly tried unsuccessfully to secure Swiss citizenship for his stepbrother and later attempted to transfer him to the same university. A video call escalated when his father and stepmother demanded that he return home, suspend his education, and help support his stepbrother financially. "I was more than happy to oblige … right after hell freezes over," he recalled, saying he ended the conversation after the confrontation.

Online Response To Family Dispute

Discussion on Reddit focused on the fairness of taking a fund meant for one child and giving it to another. A user wrote, "Your dad stole your money. Dad wants you to come back to support your stepbrother after he blew through your college fund."

Other comments pushed back. One Redditor advised, "I suggest contacting a lawyer in your home country regarding your college fund." In response, the original poster argued that taking legal action "would require you to pay for a lawyer upfront… not worth it," signaling they felt moving on was the more practical choice.

Image: Shutterstock