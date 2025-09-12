'Grandma Left Us A Quarter Of A Multimillion Dollar Trust' — But Parents Said 'We Got Skipped, Give Us Our Money Back'

"Grandma left us a quarter of a multimillion dollar trust,"a listener said in a voicemail on "The Ramsey Show" segment "Sorry We Missed Your Call."

He explained that their grandmother had passed away and that his wife's parents were upset, claiming they were skipped and pressuring the couple to hand over the money.

"We're just feeling really weird vibes from her parents who basically felt like they got skipped in the inheritance of it and that we should give them the money back somehow."

He wanted to know how to handle both the inheritance and the strained family ties that came with it.

Hosts Stress Grandmother's Decision

Co-host John Delony suggested the grandmother's choice may have been deliberate. "The fact that their first response was, ‘Hey, that's bull crap, we got skipped, give us our money back,' may be a reason why grandma was like, ‘I'm not leaving them any money,'" Delony said.

George Kamel agreed, telling the listener that inheritance decisions are not open to renegotiation. "This is not your decision," he said. "Grandma gave it to you. I would not give them a penny of this money."

Handling The Money Wisely

Kamel encouraged the listener to invest the inheritance carefully and to avoid unnecessary displays of wealth. "Be a wise good steward of that money and use it as though grandmother's sitting at the table with you in ways that would make her smile," he said.

Delony added that the responsibility for addressing the conflict lay with the listener's wife, since the dispute was between her and her parents. He advised the listener to step back and not become the direct negotiator.

Focus On Future Stewardship

The co-hosts emphasized restraint, even joking about how buying an electric Hummer would "really make them angry." Kamel quickly returned to his point, stressing that the money should be used for stability rather than provocation.

Delony encouraged the listener to honor the grandmother's intent. "Go do the next right thing and be a good steward of what you've been given," he said.

