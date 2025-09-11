A Man Wants His Land To Go Only To His Three Sons, Excluding His Stepdaughter To 'Keep It In His Bloodline.' Dave Ramsey Says That's 'BS'

Rochelle from Houston called into “The Ramsey Show” with a heartbreaking question about her blended family’s inheritance plan. Her husband, who inherited 33 acres of land from his father, wants to pass the property on to only their three sons—his biological son and the two sons they have together. His stepdaughter would be left out entirely.

Her Daughter Gets Nothing?

Rochelle explained they plan to sell their current home and use the money, along with both of their incomes, to build a house on the inherited land. Despite that, her husband wants only the three boys to inherit it because “he wants to keep it in his bloodline.”

“I am fine with that,” she said of the boys getting the land. “Where we disagree is on how to do inheritance for my daughter. He thinks the land should not even be taken into consideration.”

“Does it occur to him how hurtful it is when he says that?” personal finance expert Dave Ramsey asked. “And Cinderella has to go mop the floors while the three other ones go to the ball.”

“I’m just calling BS,” he said. “He wants you to use your income and help him buy a house on land he doesn’t want to leave to your daughter after 40 years?”

The woman said her daughter is 14, her stepson is 13, and their twins are two. Ramsey pointed out how unfair it is that her daughter would be treated differently after living in the home and being raised equally by both parents.

“This kid is more important than this piece of land,” he said. “He’s her daddy now. How your daughter doesn’t get into that half is ridiculous.”

He added, “From a math standpoint, from a philosophical or spiritual standpoint, it’s just a stupid piece of dirt. I don’t really care where it came from.”

Co-host Jade Warshaw chimed in too, saying if the couple were older and the kids were grown, the conversation might be different. But since the caller is 36 and the couple will likely be together for decades, she said it’s only fair that all children are treated the same.

Ramsey said he doesn't think the husband is being deliberately cruel, but that he hasn't thought through the message he's sending: “I just don’t think he’s thinking through the message he’s sending to this teenage girl. And I don’t like that message.”

