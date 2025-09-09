Dad's Social Security Application Denied While Abroad — Family Wonders If Birthplace Mix-Up Could Be To Blame

Applying for Social Security can be challenging, especially when paperwork involves details that no longer match today's maps. One family recently shared their struggle on Reddit after a father's retirement application was denied while he was overseas. At the center of the confusion: a birthplace that once belonged to a country that no longer exists.

A Father's Application Put on Hold

The family explained that their father, who spends much of his time in Europe, had applied for Social Security retirement benefits with help from his children. A notice soon arrived stating that something on the application was incorrect, and he would need to bring original documents into a Social Security office before a September deadline. If not, the application would be denied.

The family suspected the birthplace section might be part of the issue. Their father was born in what was then Yugoslavia, but because that country dissolved in 1991, they listed Croatia — where his town is located today. His wife had applied previously using similar details without issue, but this time, the Social Security Administration flagged the application.

Why Birthplace Matters in Social Security Records

Birthplace information helps verify identity and citizenship status, which are required for retirement benefits. Some commenters on the Reddit thread noted that even small inconsistencies — such as listing "Russia" instead of "USSR" or "Croatia" instead of "Yugoslavia" — can complicate claims.

The original poster later clarified that Croatia was listed as the birthplace on all of their father's legal documents, with the exception of his naturalization papers, which listed Yugoslavia. The SSA requested an SS-5 form to update his record and proof of citizenship, which made the process more complicated given his location abroad.

What Happens If the Application Is Denied?

Several commenters, including a self-identified Social Security claims representative, reassured the family that a denial is not permanent. If documents are not provided in time, the father can simply reapply, and his benefits would be protected for up to six months from the original filing date.

Others added that while documents cannot be faxed, they can usually be mailed or submitted by a family member in person at a Social Security office. In many cases, SSA staff can review originals, note them in the record, and return them.

Living Abroad Adds Extra Hurdles

According to the SSA, U.S. citizens can receive retirement benefits while living outside the United States, provided they remain eligible and reside in a country where payments can be sent. Croatia is on the list of approved countries.

Applications from abroad can often be submitted online, but follow-up verification may still require original documents. Some U.S. embassies and consulates also provide Social Security services through Federal Benefits Units, though appointment availability varies.

The Bottom Line

For Americans applying for Social Security from outside the U.S., small details — like how a birthplace is listed — may delay benefits. While it can feel daunting, a denied application does not mean benefits are lost. Reapplying with the correct documentation, either by mail or in person, often resolves the issue.

Families helping loved ones with applications may want to double-check that all documents match exactly, even when country names have changed over time.

