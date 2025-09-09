'It's Your Honeymoon. You Get One Of Them' — High Net Worth Couple Questions If Spending $10K On A 10-Night Maui Trip Is Responsible Or Excessive

Marriage isn't something that happens in one day. Both partners had to think carefully about this critical decision, but after the marriage has concluded, many couples celebrate with a honeymoon.

While a budget can keep these expenses in check, many people splurge on their honeymoons since it only happens once. Some high earners shared on Reddit how they spent money on their honeymoons.

Popular Honeymoon Vacation Destinations

The original poster intends to vacation in Maui for 10 days with a $10,000 budget. The poster also said that they felt justified with this route since their wedding only cost $7,000. Most Redditors agreed with this approach and proceeded to share some of the things they did on their honeymoons.

One Redditor went to the Amalfi Coast and the Maldives over 16 nights. The couple used 1.15 million credit card points toward the trip.

"Without points, we probably would have spent $10,000 to $15,000 at a household income of $250,000 at the time," the commenter said.

Another commenter spent a little over $10,000 on a two-week trip to Italy. The Dominican Republic, Barcelona, and Paris were some of the additional honeymoon vacation destinations mentioned in the comments.

Is The $10,000 Maui Trip Responsible?

Many high earners take their money seriously and invest it in assets. The $10,000 Maui trip represents money that can't go toward an index fund. If that fund grows at 8% per year, the $10,000 could have turned into $46,609.57 in 20 years.

However, the amount of money you save doesn't matter too much if you accumulate money without enjoying life to some degree. Recklessly spending it is bad too, but many Redditors said that you shouldn't be afraid to spend excessively for a honeymoon.

"It’s supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, so I am treating it as such," one Redditor said about their upcoming honeymoon.

"It's your honeymoon. You get one of them. Don’t be responsible. Enjoy Maui to the fullest," another commenter suggested to the original poster.

It Only Happens Once

Redditors widely agreed that you shouldn't be afraid to spend more money than usual for a honeymoon, since you only get it once. Skimping on honeymoon costs can save you money, but it gets harder to go on extravagant vacations once you establish your family and have children.

A high earner who spends $10,000 on a honeymoon can easily make that money back over time. They can cut other costs and practice good financial habits that will benefit them for a lifetime.

An expensive honeymoon can also give someone the inspiration to boost their income. You can make more money by asking for a raise, job hopping, or picking up a side hustle. A honeymoon may inspire you to take those steps, and in return, increase your lifetime earnings.

Image: Shutterstock