Couple Making $9,200 Monthly Faces Divorce Over Labubu Addiction—Financial Expert Warns It's Just Another Trend Like Stanley Cups

A couple earning a combined monthly income of $9,200 has found themselves on the brink of divorce—not due to infidelity or incompatibility, but because of an obsession with Labubu collectibles that’s spiraling their finances out of control.

The case, featured on financial content creator Caleb Hammer’s YouTube channel, highlights how even high earners can face relationship-threatening financial distress when spending habits go unchecked. The couple, together for nine years with a 2-year-old child, sought help after recognizing they needed to “fix our spending” and determine “how to best tackle our existing debt.”

Don't Miss:

Would You Have Invested in eBay or Uber Early? The Same Backers Are Betting on This Vacation Home Platform

Kevin O'Leary Loves ‘Wonderful Recurring Cash Flows' — These Small Industrial Assets Deliver Just That

The Labubu Craze

The root of their financial troubles centers around Labubu collectibles, the trendy figurines that have captured social media attention. The husband became suspicious when he noticed “a bunch of boxes come in and labubus come out of them,” according to Hammer’s account of their situation.

Despite the husband’s growing concerns about their purchases, his wife consistently dismissed his worries, telling him, “Hey everything’s fine I’ve got money for this.” This disconnect between partners regarding spending severity is a common pattern Hammer encounters in his financial counseling.

The Trend Cycle Warning

Hammer didn’t mince words about the Labubu obsession, warning that it’s just another trend destined to fade–like Stanley cups, which began declining in 2024, according to the New York Post. He predicted these collectible phases “are going to die” as consumer attention inevitably shifts to the next viral product. His comparison highlights how modern spending patterns follow predictable cycles—items gain massive popularity through social media, create artificial scarcity, then disappear as quickly as they arrived.

Trending: From Chipotle to Red Bull, Top Brands Are Already Building With Modern Mill's Tree-Free Wood Alternative — Here's How You Can Invest Too

The Labubu phenomenon exemplifies how social media-driven consumer culture can transform simple collectibles into must-have items. The cute figurines, originally from pop surrealist artist Kasing Lung, have evolved beyond toys into status symbols, with limited editions and exclusive releases driving compulsive buying behavior among collectors.

The Marriage at Risk

Hammer’s stark warning that their spending habits “will likely end in a divorce” underscores the serious relationship consequences of financial disagreement. Research consistently shows money conflicts as one of the leading causes of divorce, particularly when partners have fundamentally different approaches to spending and financial planning.

The situation becomes more complex given the couple’s substantial income. Earning $9,200 monthly places them well above median household income levels, yet they’re still struggling with debt management. This highlights a crucial personal finance principle: income level doesn’t automatically translate to financial stability if spending exceeds earnings.

See Also: Dump Your Financial Advisors. One AI Platform Manages Everything — With Zero AUM Fees. Book Your Demo Today.

Beyond the Trend

The couple’s predicament reflects broader issues with impulse purchasing and keeping up with social media-driven trends. Stanley cups, like many viral products before them, create artificial urgency through limited releases and social proof mechanisms that can override rational spending decisions.

For the couple, the path forward requires more than just cutting back on Labubus. They need to address the underlying communication breakdown about money and establish shared financial priorities that align with their long-term goals—particularly important given their young child’s future needs.

The case serves as a cautionary tale for other high earners who might assume their income level insulates them from financial stress. As Hammer’s intervention demonstrates, sometimes it takes an outside perspective to reveal how trendy purchases—whether Labubu collectibles today or Stanley cups yesterday—can quietly erode even substantial earnings.

The outcome of their financial counseling could determine whether this nine-year relationship survives the Labubu phenomenon—or becomes another casualty of trend-driven spending culture.

Read Next: ‘Scrolling To UBI' — Deloitte's #1 fastest-growing software company allows users to earn money on their phones. You can invest today for just $0.30/share.

Image: Shutterstock