Grace Kelly's $39 Million Engagement Ring Proved Jewelry Can Be An Investment Class Of Its Own

Actress-turned-princess Grace Kelly was given a Cartier engagement ring by Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, a jewel that went on to become one of the most iconic in history.

Cartier described the 10.47‑carat emerald‑cut diamond set in platinum with tapered baguette sides as "truly … an exceptional diamond," and Jewelrybox reported it is now valued at $39 million.

A Royal Love Story

According to the Prince's Palace of Monaco, Kelly first met Rainier in May 1955, during the Cannes Film Festival at a photo call in Monaco.

Afterward, the two began a long correspondence and managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye. That December, Rainier traveled to the U.S. to see Kelly—arriving in New York for what was described as a medical checkup—Time magazine reported.

From Band To Diamond

The couple announced their engagement at Kelly's family home in Philadelphia in January 1956, where she wore a ruby-and-diamond eternity band symbolizing Monaco's red-and-white flag.

Not long after, Kelly appeared with a much larger diamond that soon replaced the band in the public eye. Vogue reported the diamond became the jewel most closely linked to her marriage, while the eternity band faded from view.

On Screen And Beyond

Kelly wore her real engagement ring in "High Society," a romantic musical comedy that became her final Hollywood film. One scene shows her character polishing the stone with a silk sheet, offering audiences a clear view. The film premiered weeks before her civil wedding on April 18, 1956, followed by the religious ceremony the following day, both in Monaco.

Following her death in 1982, both engagement rings remained in the possession of Monaco's royal family. Rainier continued to rule Monaco until his death in 2005.

Legacy and Exhibitions

In September 2016, Cartier reopened its famous Fifth Avenue Mansion in New York after a major renovation. As part of the reopening, the company created the Princess Grace Salon, a special room named in honor of Kelly. The salon highlighted her close connection to Cartier and included displays of her jewelry.

Most recently, Kelly's diamond engagement ring was lent to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London for its exhibition, "Cartier: Crafting the Exceptional," which runs until Nov. 16.

The show marks the museum's first major Cartier exhibition in nearly 30 years and brings together more than 350 pieces of jewelry, watches, and archival sketches.

Kelly's engagement ring, one of the most recognizable pieces in Cartier's history, is featured alongside other icons such as Queen Elizabeth II's Williamson pink diamond brooch and the maison's famous Panthère designs.

Image: Shutterstock