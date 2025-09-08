Employee Says They're Doing 3 Jobs For The Price Of One And Still Got Told They Make Too Much—'Sounds Like Your Boss Is Right'

A worker took to Reddit recently to vent after being denied a raise despite handling what they described as “three jobs” under one title. But the internet wasn't entirely on their side.

Workload Versus Compensation

“My manager told me I make too much when I asked him for a raise,” the worker wrote. “I rewrote my job description and showed him how I’m actually doing 3 jobs for my original job salary. He says he doesn’t care, I get paid too much, and I can leave if I don’t like it.”

The post got people talking, and a lot of the replies were very honest. Some sympathized, but many took a cold, hard stance: If you can't find better pay elsewhere, your boss might have a point.

“It will be difficult to replace this salary level,” the original poster admitted. That admission triggered one of the most upvoted responses: “You just said you will have a hard time replacing your salary? Sounds like your boss is right.”

Another added, “Your monetary worth is not what you think it should be. Your monetary worth is what the market will pay you.”

One of the most popular pieces of advice was simple: Stop doing more than what you're paid for. “Work your wage and original job description only. Make it their problem that they are understaffed because it really is,” one commenter wrote.

Others encouraged the worker to take the hint and quietly look for another job. “Find a new job, or work less,” one person wrote. “Go back to your latest job description and learn how to say, ‘No.'”

A Strategy Rooted In Disrespect

Some pointed out that the manager’s bluntness wasn’t just rude, it was strategic.

“Your boss is gambling that you won't be able to find another job at a higher salary, and he might be right,” one person said. “You have no leverage right now and he knows it.”

Another advised documenting everything, saying, “Just make sure you do this sh*t in writing… 100% chance that manager will hang your ass out to dry for the things they deprioritized not getting done.”

While the frustration was obvious, the overarching message was consistent: Stop trying to make an unfair system fair. Just play the game better.

“This is how relationships ought to be all the time,” one person wrote. “You feel this is unfair? It’s the fairest thing that could happen at work.”

And for anyone hoping hard work might eventually get rewarded, another summed up the risk: “My aunt worked herself to an early grave. When she died, they had to hire three people to replace her.”

At the end of the day, if your boss tells you to leave, they probably mean it. Staying and doing extra won't earn you loyalty points. It just shows them you'll accept less. As one commenter put it, if they don't value you, stop pretending they do.

The worker hasn't shared whether they've moved on yet. But if the replies are any indication, most people agree on one thing: you don't get more by staying quiet and doing everything. You get more by knowing when it's time to go.

Image: Shutterstock