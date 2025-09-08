Inflation Has People Swapping 'Middle-Class Hacks' To Save Money. The Surprising Part? Cooking Is Considered One Of Them

As rising prices eat into paychecks, Reddit users are turning to simple but powerful strategies to keep their budgets under control. In a recent post on r/Frugal titled, “What's a middle-class hack that still saves you money today?”, hundreds chimed in with the kind of everyday tips that can result in long-term savings.

Cooking, Libraries And Bulk Buying Top the List

While many debated whether these habits should even be called “hacks,” the responses painted a clear picture: smart, small choices are keeping people afloat.

Don't Miss:

Your Last Chance to Invest in Pacaso Before Their Global Expansion — Offer Ends Sept 18

They Sold Their Last Real Estate Company for Nearly $1B — Now They're Building the Future of U.S. Industrial Growth

One of the most popular tips? Cooking at home. “Cooking is middle class?” one commenter asked, prompting a wave of agreement that even this basic life skill is seen as noteworthy today. But, as another wrote, “We used to eat out 2-4 times per week… by cooking at home we are saving minimum $500 per week.”

Meal prep, bulk buying, and freezing leftovers were recurring strategies. One person described buying 10-pound rolls of ground beef and portioning them into quarter-pound patties to freeze. “They don’t even need thawing before going into an air fryer or skillet,” they said. Another outlined how buying whole chickens, making bone broth, and using every part can stretch multiple meals from one purchase.

Libraries also earned praise as a go-to for more than just books. “My library also loans out video games,” one person noted, while others mentioned access to museum passes, sewing machines, streaming services, and even outdoor projectors.

Trending: From Chipotle to Red Bull, Top Brands Are Already Building With Modern Mill's Tree-Free Wood Alternative — Here's How You Can Invest Too

DIY Skills Are Back In Style

Many pointed to the value of doing things themselves, especially home and car repairs. “Leak under the sink? It's $150+ just to have a plumber come out to look at it,” one person said. “Half the time it's just a twist or swapping out a standard part that costs $5.”

Another popular tip is sewing and mending. “Buying a sewing kit and learning basic hand sewing can help save pieces of clothing that need minor fixes,” one person said. “I can replace buttons, hem slacks, and reattach zippers with the same needles and thread I’ve had since 2016.”

Others emphasized the impact of simply refusing to spend unnecessarily. “Don't buy sh*t you don't need. That's all,” one commenter wrote bluntly. Another added, “The ability to say NO to yourself and others” is a skill worth cultivating.

See Also: Wealth Managers Charge 1% or More in AUM Fees — Range's AI Platform Does It All for a Flat Fee (and Could Save You $10,000+ Annually). Book Your Demo Today.

Modern Tech Meets Old-School Habits

Some commenters pointed out how modern tech makes frugality easier. From using Google Image search to find cheaper versions of furniture to setting price alerts on items they don't need right away, people are mixing new tools with old-school thrift.

“I have a spreadsheet with all the meals I eat,” one wrote. “It lists ingredients with the price from my supermarket. This means I can accurately budget my food shops.”

Meanwhile, some tips are timeless: cut your own hair, bring your own coffee in a thermos, use vinegar and baking soda for cleaning, and don't buy a new phone every year.

The most surprising part? How ordinary these habits seem. But in an age where conveniences can quickly drain a bank account, people are rediscovering the value of doing things the slow way. As one person put it, “You have to spend and save as if you’re one or two levels poorer.”

Read Next: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform

Image: Shutterstock