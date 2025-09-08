"I'm Not an ATM": Woman Refuses To Cover Vet Costs After Boyfriend Wastes Paycheck On Games, Collectibles, And Takeout

A woman refused to cover a few hundred dollars vet bill for her boyfriend's sick dog after he ran out of money. She said he often spends half his paycheck on games, collectibles, and dining out, leaving him broke by mid-month.

The 23-year-old explained on Reddit r/AmITheA**hole that the conflict began when her boyfriend's dog, Buster, required urgent medical care last week. Her 27-year-old boyfriend admitted he could not afford the bill, which came to several hundred dollars.

While she loved the dog, she believed the responsibility for covering expenses should rest with him, especially given his ongoing spending habits.

Argument Turned Personal

In her post, she said her boyfriend called in a panic when he realized he did not have enough to cover the bill. She suggested he ask relatives for help or arrange a payment plan with the veterinarian.

The situation escalated when he accused her of indifference, asking if she would "just let Buster suffer." She responded that she was not his financial fallback, telling him, "I'm not an ATM." The disagreement strained their relationship, with some mutual friends criticizing her decision as heartless.

Online Reactions Divided

Many Reddit users said she was right to establish boundaries, describing her boyfriend as irresponsible. One commenter wrote, "You're NTA. He is 27 but acting like a 16-year-old who is newly employed and blowing his paycheck on toys. He needs to learn to budget and save for emergencies."

Another emphasized financial incompatibility, warning, "The bigger question is if you're financially compatible, which sounds like you're not. Finances are a big issue in marriages. This is a glimpse into your future with him."

Others argued that the dog's welfare should have come first. One commenter wrote, "If you've been annoyed with this behavior for a while, the time to pick this fight isn't when his dog is having an emergency. Because you look like the AH if you have loaned him money before and choose not to this time."

Another added, "Sorry but yes. YTA. If you don't want to help him with anything else, fine … but the dog did not ask to be owned by a guy who sucks at managing his money. It's not the dog's fault and he doesn't deserve to suffer."

Some commenters suggested compromise, such as treating the vet bill as a loan or demanding repayment with conditions. Others recommended ending the relationship altogether, saying mismatched financial values and responsibility are unlikely to change.

