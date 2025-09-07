After Thieves Took His Lawn Equipment, A Husband Wants To Move Out Of Their New House. Dave Ramsey Calls Him 'A Drama Queen'

A young couple in Birmingham, Alabama, is debating whether to sell their new home after thieves recently stole lawn equipment from their backyard. Ashley, 25, called into “The Ramsey Show” to ask personal finance experts Dave Ramsey and Ken Coleman for advice on whether she and her 27-year-old husband should move.

Should One Robbery Mean Moving?

Ashley explained that she bought the home in February of last year and her husband moved in after their wedding in April. Not long after, someone broke into their backyard and took his lawnmower and other equipment. Although the intruders never entered the house, her husband now feels unsafe and wants to sell.

"He feels violated. He feels like we’re not safe anymore and he wants to sell, even though I really haven’t lived in the house long enough," Ashley said. "I would like to stay.”

Ramsey was quick to respond. "You wouldn’t sell because of one single incident that is not an indicator of what’s really going on around there. It’s a one-off anomaly," he said. He added, "He’s not being logical. He’s being a drama queen about his lawnmower getting stolen."

Ramsey And Coleman Disagree Slightly

Ramsey shared that even in wealthy, gated neighborhoods, break-ins can happen, but that doesn't automatically mean the area is unsafe. “We do not live in a crime-infested neighborhood,” he said of his own community, noting that occasional incidents are not reason enough to move. “My neighbor got broken into, and I’m not moving.”

Coleman, however, took a slightly different view. "If your husband’s wigged out by this, whether it’s a one-off or not, I think you guys have got to process this a little bit more," he said. He added that the area may not be as safe as Ashley believes and urged her to continue the conversation with her husband before making a decision.

Both agreed on one thing: the couple should gather more information about crime in the neighborhood before deciding. "When you’re in an emotional situation, facts are your friends," Ramsey said.

Focus On Insurance And Security

Ramsey also reminded listeners that homeowners’ insurance usually covers theft. He noted that people with valuable collections, like guns or jewelry, should consider scheduling items separately with their insurer. Beyond that, both hosts encouraged Ashley and her husband to improve security at their home instead of rushing to move. Cameras, alarms, and even signs warning would-be thieves can make a difference.

"I think there’s steps you can take before selling the house," Coleman said.

In the end, Ramsey and Coleman told Ashley not to act out of fear. Instead, they suggested balancing her husband's protective instincts with practical steps to secure the home and gather facts about the neighborhood.

Image: Shutterstock