'You're Going To Retire Broke — Get Ready To Enjoy Dog Food,' Says Dave Ramsey To Caller With $30,000 In Credit Card Debt

A North Carolina caller told "The Ramsey Show" her family was struggling with recurring debt after years of trying to stay financially stable.

The woman, identified only as Tam, said she planned to return to work but explained her husband did not want to save for the future. She explained they had cycled back into $20,000 to $30,000 in credit card debt and she was unsure how to break the pattern.

Caller Shared Marriage And Money Struggles

During the call, Tam said her husband decided in 2021 that he no longer wanted to follow their debt-free plan and instead wanted to "live for the day." She explained they had once eliminated $100,000 in debt before he financed a car and returned to credit cards, which put them back into repayment.

Personal finance coach Dave Ramsey and co-host Jade Warshaw listened as she described the setbacks and expressed uncertainty about how to move forward.

Ramsey Urged Counseling Before Financial Fixes

Ramsey, known for teaching debt-free living and aggressive repayment strategies, told Tam money advice alone would not help. "You don't have a savings vehicle issue. You have a broken marriage issue," he said. He added that her husband's spending patterns showed "stupidity and immaturity" that no additional income could offset.

He emphasized the importance of shared vision. "If you go make $200,000 a year and you save all of it, he'll spend $300,000," Ramsey said.

Warshaw told her it sounded like they were "never aligned" even when the first $100,000 was paid off. She explained that his motivation may have been impressing her rather than committing to the process.

Warshaw encouraged counseling to help the couple define a shared vision, stressing it "can't be about today" but about where they see themselves years from now.

Warning On Short-Term Living

Ramsey compared her husband's "live for today" approach to destructive habits in other areas. He described weekend-only planning, smoking, and drinking as "four years old emotionally." He added that short-term pleasure often creates long-term consequences, citing overeating as an example of ignoring the future.

He quoted scripture to underscore his warning. "The Bible talks about it — where there is no vision, the people perish," he said. Ramsey explained that without discipline, whether in marriage, health, or money, the result is eventual failure.

At one point in the call, Ramsey issued a blunt warning. "You're going to retire broke — get ready to enjoy dog food," he said, adding that no salary increase could overcome unchecked spending. "There's no off button for this guy the way he's operating right now," Ramsey added.

